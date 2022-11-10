Here’s what to expect from Mumbai-based saree label, Suta’s new outlet in Bengaluru

Named after the Hindi word for ‘thread’ and coincidentally also the first first two letters of its two founders’ names — Sujata and Taniya Biswas, the sustainable fashion label, Suta, opened its doors in Bengaluru last weekend. Born in the year 2016, the Mumbai-based label was the result of the two sisters’ love for textile and India’s woven traditions. “When we were kids, most of the time, we wore handmade clothes. And we’re both artists, so we’ve always valued art and all things made by hand. That’s how we found ourselves gravitating towards handwoven fabric and the different weaves of the country,” shares Sujata.

In the years since its inception, the store has come to be known for its casual handwoven sarees boasting interesting colours, prints and patterns, apart from its unique blouses, dresses and separates. With the likes of Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan among their regular clients, Sujata and Taniya believed that it was time to branch out and expand their scope to other cities. While they have an online presence, it was necessary for them to have a physical presence in Bengaluru. “We’ve always wanted to set up shop in this city, because Bengalureans are always comfortable in their own skin and are eco-conscious. Also, most of our online orders come from the city,” explains Taniya.

With over 2,000 square feet of space, the decor of the store takes inspiration from the culture of the city, with teak wood shelves, carved wooden frames, Kadappa stone and other antique accents that capture the essence of old Bengaluru.

The outlet currently stocks the label’s latest festive collection, Bani Thani, apart from Genda Phool and Dil Se Re, in addition to their range of Swarovski pearl and gemstone jewellery, home decor, and menswear. “Our signature festive wear is sophisticated and glamorous, without sacrificing comfort. With Bani Thani, we’ve taken our bestselling light-as-air mul cotton sarees and fashioned them into pre-draped sarees, with simple chumki (sequin) embellishments. Genda Phool combines cotton, acrylic and zari to create stunning sarees in vivid hues. Our simple but evocative Dil Se Re sarees are made of handloom cotton and feature handwoven heart-shaped butis,” shares Sujata, whose team works with over 17,000 weavers across locations like Orissa, West Bengal, Lucknow, New Delhi, Bihar and Visakhapatnam. Now, the duo is slowly gaining a foothold in the area of stitched garments. To that end, they are currently working on a line of jamdani kurtas and trousers, expected to be on the shelves in the next few months.

Rs.2,000 upwards. At Indiranagar

