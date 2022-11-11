Limerick’s new resort wear Artopia merges design with miniature art of Rajasthan

Giving a contemprary spin to ethnic art is not new. However, to do it gracefully and respectfully is another story. Delhi-based label Limerick has aced the concept elegantly. The label founded in 2014 by designer duo Abirr and Nanki Papneja has transformed the traditional Rajasthani miniature art into a voguish resort wear line titled Artopia presented at the glamorous FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. It broke the notion that the majestic Rajasthani art can only be associated with occasionwear.

Artopia edit

What we saw on the ramp was an ultra-chic twist to traditional arts — one where motifs of flora, fauna and Rajasthani architecture were printed on breezy outerwear like kaftans, maxi skirts, beachwear, crop tops, mini skirts and more. That way, the edit reflected the label’s core design philosophy of blending indigenous arts with digital techniques like luxurious printing.

Artopia edit

Telling us about their inspiration, Abirr and Nanki share, “It was after our recent trip to Rajasthan that the idea for Artopia turned into reality and we started work on our artworks. It is inspired by miniature paintings from Rajasthan that originated between the 7th and 9th century. As the name suggests, these are very tiny paintings with enormous amounts of detail. The stories captured with infinitesimal details in these paintings grabbed our attention.” Given that the label specialises in prints, the designer duo tells us what makes it unique, “It feels great when people can identify Limerick from a plethora of prints out there. Our prints tell a story, are a piece of art in itself and take months to be created.”

Artopia edit

Artopia’s prints feature iconographic details of miniature art that form illustrious compositions on crepe and organza fabrics. Telling us about the design process the duo shares, “Every season we pick a theme from our rich cultural heritage and give it a modern wearable update. We have worked with laser-cut techniques on acrylic (inspired by thikri) whereas the very heart of the collection is a tribute to our rich artistic heritage. We have used delicate shades of beige, blush pink, powder blue, and brown which come together to form vivid designs.”

The collection can appeal to any art lover who doesn’t want to leave behind comfort. “Our styles are versatile. Every single style is designed keeping in mind that anyone can wear it with ease and comfort. The edit is for the ones who are not scared to experiment,” the designers add.

Rs.6,900 upwards. Available in-store and online.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada