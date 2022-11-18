Nikita Mhaisalkar’s Tropical Times is a perfect song of the forest and its life forms

Nature evokes some of the most delightful inspirations for fashion designers. Taking a leaf from nature’s paradise, Nagpur-based designer Nikita Mhaisalkar launched her latest collection Tropical Times at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week, last month. The collection showcased the vivid wilderness of nature by taking inspiration from the flora and fauna with ensembles strutted by showstopper for the occassion Alaya F. Alaya sizzled on the ramp in a halter neck, green cut-out tulle dress featuring African Baroque hand embroidery. The other ensembles in the edit also spotlighted the sartorial intricacies with raffia details, abstract python skin patterns and tribalesque motifs.

Ensembles from Tropical Times

The designer tells us why she chose Alaya as the muse, “The collection is modern and has an international appeal. It is created keeping in mind the world market. It’s young and strong and so is Alaya. With her happy vibe, strong and unique character, she was the perfect muse.” Nikita travels extensively to seek inspiration, and this collection was no different. She tells us, “In the last year after the pandemic induced restrictions were no more, I went on several vacations. My frequent trips to Maldives inspired this edit.” Her observations of a new landscape like the forest was perfectly mirrored with an eclectic range of colours — brown, tan, mustard yellow and green — all of which took us into the wild. She also amped up on bohemian glamour and gave a sensuous appeal to the outfits with edgy cuts.

Alaya F in Tropical Times edit

For Nikita, whose design journey began in 2003 with the launch of her label, she has come a long way with premium celebrity clientele like — Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Shruti Haasan, Alaya F and more. She tells us how her aptitude in business and interest in fashion have been pivotal to her success, “I was always sure of having a business of my own, but on a creative platform. That’s why I did my masters in entrepreneurship and also studied design. Coming from a business family, I was always sure this would be a good combination for me to do something I love.”



Price on request. Available online and in-store

Mail: Priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada