Trishla Baid Arora opens the doors to Chennaiites with her new store Shopaholics in Nungambakkam

For almost two decades Trishla Baid Arora has been putting her creativity to play and working in the Hindi film industry as a creative writer. Even though the oscillation between writing scripts and curating outfits feels like a trip to two poles, the passion that drives her to create something unique is the common link that connects them both. Venturing into the styling field, Trishla opens the doors to Chennaiites with her new store Shopaholics in Nungambakkam. “Shopaholics will be different from what Chennai has already seen. There are many high-end luxury boutiques on one hand and global brands that have become too common these days on the other. I would describe my collection as easy-breezy and appropriate for Chennai weather,” Trishla commented about her store which was inaugurated on Saturday by actor Priya Anand.

From writer to designer

Growing up in Chennai, Trishla moved to Mumbai at the age of 21 with her dream of entering Bollywood. Collaborating with big production houses in the country, from Yash Raj Films to Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions, she worked for advertisements, and music videos and movies like Dhoom 2, Ra-One, Billu Barber, Om Shanti Om, and Hungama. Clothes and styling came into her life seven years ago after her son’s birth. A hobby which she got into to kill boredom has now fruitioned into a store.

“Two years ago, during the lockdown, when we moved to Chennai, I did not imagine I would open a store. We came here for a holiday, got stuck, and finally decided to stay here. I also did a couple of exhibitions and the response that I was getting from them was nice and beyond my expectations. Even though my store is here, I still shuttle between the two cities, Mumbai and Chennai, to continue working in films,” shared the writer-turned-designer who is currently working on her debut film as a producer.

What’s in store?

Providing a wardrobe of colourful muslins and cotton outfits with exquisite pearl and natural stone jewellery collections — each piece handpicked by Trishla herself — the store is a one-stop solution for the affordable designer collection. Dresses, casual tops, tunics, shirts, skirts, co-ord sets, and kurti, all in vibrant colours, according to Trishla are perfect for lunches, brunches, sundowners, holidays, and parties. The highlights of the jewellery collection are the baroque pearls necklace and the designer belts.

The stripes, tie-dyes, pastel shades, prints, and embroidery are in pure linens, cotton, and pleated fabrics. “Clothes are from all around the world, to name a few, Delhi, Bombay, Jaipur, Calcutta, Thailand, and Korea. The jewellery collection is also very close to my heart as I am a jewellery person and style every cloth with its perfect jewellery. Customers can find everything they need for their stylish look here and I would love to give them styling advice,” said Trishla. In a price range under Rs 10,000, Shopaholics serves as a new addition to the city’s unique fashion boutiques.

The store is located at 8, Avenue Road, Lane behind Signora Sarees, Nungambakkam. For details, visit: @shopaholics_at_heart on Instagram.