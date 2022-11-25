Hyderabadi designer Shriya Som’s new edit Celestial Garden is the it pick for evening soirees 

Shriya Som's designs are synonymous with elegant style, decadent embroideries and contemporary drapes. Well, she is also someone who believes that nature evokes a plethora of emotions within us and her latest edit Celestial Garden reflects the same. A graduate of New School of Design, Parsons, New York, Shriya, tells us about her inspiration behind the edit, “It is an ode to an otherworldly beauty, inspired by the imagined place where heaven and earth meet. We’ve tried to capture the enigma of celestial bodies alongside the timeless allure of earthly flora through our intricate surface work. Nature is transient in an eternal way. I’ve always been inspired by the way it paints our world with a spectrum of colours and floral motifs, embodying femininity and beauty in a classic way.”

The collection presents a plethora of couture dresses – halterneck onepieces with feather frills on hemline, floral embroidered tunics, crop tops with A-line skirts, sequin jackets and much more. They come with a colour-popping palette of fuchsia pink, forest green, sequin black, and more.

The label has also experimented with unique ways of draping, pleating, 3D-surface work and extensive embroidery. “We’ve added layers of details to classic florals through cutwork and embellishments along with creating textural variety through fringes and feathers.The collection comes together as a range of distinct ensembles connected by our design philosophy and signature style,” says the designer.

Much like Shriya’s past collections, this edit too evokes a dreaminess and penchant for glamour. However, she tells us that this edit is quite distinguishable, “While we have continued to create a kind of dreamscape, this collection is also an exploration of new elements. We’ve expanded our palette to include colours from both bright and dark families. The occasion-wear pieces go beyond glamour and encapsulate a classic appeal with unexpected details.”

Predicting some autumn-winter trends, she tells us, “Bold exploration in terms of colour will continue to be a popular trend for the upcoming season, just like how we’ve broadened our colour palette to include previously unexplored hues. Along with this, incorporating eyecatching details like feathered sleeves or hems into otherwise minimal looks is likely to trend.”

Price on request. Available online and in-store.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada