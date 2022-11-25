Manish Malhotra’s latest bridal collection Khaab coalesces his love for cinema and couture

Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra, who has changed the ethnic wear fashion scape forever, creates newer prisms in his latest bridal edit Khaab through which trends, perspectives and broader narratives are further constructed.

Melding the reel-life brides with the real ones Khaab displays a timeless blend of the couturier’s obtuse knowledge of the films with his absolute passion for Indian craft and culture. He has conceived an ebullient palette for the same in shades of reds, yellows, and gold. The embroideries this time are even more intricate than the regular silver and gold ones. With pieces having detailed fine threadwork in ivory hues, the ensembles are in touch with fresh designs that are appealing to the aesthetics of the ever-evolving new-age brides. While the signature veils, trails, embellishments, and crafts like sequins, Zardosi, Chikankari and Kashmiri threadwork remain the mainstay, artistic and intricate designs reign supreme in this collection.

We speak to the designer to get a drift of the same and some very useful tips for the would-be brides and grooms.

Designer Manish Malhotra

What was your idea behind Khaab?

Our 2022 couture collection Khaab in Punjabi implicates a world that shines brightly with immaculate craftsmanship, exquisitely designed and delicate dreamlike details. The breathtaking silhouettes hope to evoke a sense of romance, devotion to oneself, higher energy, and upliftment. This year's bridal campaign treads that delicate line between my love for cinema and couture.

I've always worked behind the scenes to perfect my collection, whether it’s draping the veil, eliminating or adding accessories, demonstrating posing impressions to models, or offering the director my fashion views. My idea of an idyllic bridal look is set against a backstory of imperfections, behind-the-scenes chaos, backstage clutter, lights, hefty equipment, styling pins, mood boards, fabrics, and human figures scampering around to get that one impeccable shot. I wanted to capture all these elements behind the perfection, through my love of cinema, couture and craft.

How has the wedding fashion scene evolved over the past two years in India?

Weddings have become so in sync and meaningful today, be it on a small or a large scale. From the bridal ensemble to the makeup and jewellery, the décor -- everything is in harmony and structure. The new age couple is so aware and innovative with their celebrations that they go all out to ensure their wedding is personalised and ingrained with their identity.

What trends will be ruling this bridal season?

You can be sure of seeing a lot of colours apart from the heirloom reds. Although they’re our favourite, the crimsons will have a lot of variations this time. Trailing lehengas and asymmetrical silhouettes will be doing rounds too. We see a change in the scope of events; brides want more meaningful and intimate soirées, so they will choose very versatile attires.

The grooms tend to take the easy way out by wearing something too familiar. But clothes should always speak volumes, so, they should go for a classic sherwani, suit or tuxedos with comfortable pants. From various sherwanis, and bandhgalas to differently cut jackets paired with edgy pants to simple kurtas and pants with separate embellished jackets, choose from anything that suits you. Invest in a well-suited tux and make sure to add an element to your outfit to complement your significant other.

What kind of high-end couture jewellery have you come up with for brides this season?

We’ve curated a range of timeless couture treasures that suit every occasion, season or outfit. From heritage to contemporary, every stone narrates its own story. Be it polkis, emeralds, rubies, tanzanites or full-cut diamonds, these jewels add a heavenly touch to the overall aura of the bride and lend exquisite glamour to her personality.

Which accessories will trend this season?

Crowned veils, double draping in complementing hues, small kaliras, coloured jewellery with a lot of polkis will be in vogue. Multi-layered neckpieces, crescent nathnis, and braided matha patti have become popular among millennial brides. Diamonds have always been girls’ favourites and hence there needs to be one diamond set in the trousseau.

Wedding wardrobe essentials according to you?

Some parts of the wedding look should be customized to add a personal element. A classic saree for a sleek look, an eccentric statement jacket for an edgy look, which can be layered over for a party look, and lehengas for the wedding. One can go with the sacred red or be experimental with colours. Contemporary blouses like a crossover, glass neck and inverted spade cut, sheer veils and drapes, bling footwear, classic embellished clutch, and timeless jewels are a few of the wedding wardrobe essentials.

What are the things one should keep in mind while scouting for a wedding trousseau?

Before purchasing your wedding trousseau, consider the venue and the event's formality. For warmer months, daytime, or outdoors, go for lighter colours, and more comfortable fabrics such as cotton, organza, chikankari, chiffon, or georgette.

For formal affairs taking place during cold evenings, go for silks or velvet to keep you warm. Make sure the outfits are well-fitted days before the wedding to be comfortable on D-day and try moving around a bit to check the flexibility.

The ideal bridal look according to you?

An ideal bride to me is unique and timeless, just like her bridal trousseau. She’s comfortable with her overall look, and confident irrespective of anything. I strive to make them feel the same in their bridal outfits.

How can a groom look or style himself differently?

Grooms need to make sure to keep it ethnic during the wedding day. if you need a more casual look, opt for a regal Jodhpuri suit or a bandhgala. Accessorise the same well for a wholesome look. Pair sherwanis with differently-cut jackets and edgy pants. Invest in a suited tux with geometrical motifs to stand out.

Price on request. On manishmalhotra.in