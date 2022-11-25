Menswear designer Raghavendra Rathore unveils a stunning range of bandhgalas for this wedding season

For celebrated couturier Raghavendra Rathore the idea has always been to create ensembles that are firmly rooted in heritage and culture yet always reinventing and exploring newer design possibilities. And true to its ethos, Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur label has always tried to go for out-of-the-box, unconventional designs rather than sticking to trends and patterns.

Way back in 1994, when supermodel Meher Bhasin descended the stairs in the Zenana section of the historic Meherangarh Fort wearing a bespoke bandhgala with two satin princess panels on either side, it had a profound impact on fashionistas present at the fashion show, catapulting the bandhgala on a global fashion map.

Since then Rathore's brand has been the flagbearer of this ethnic ensemble, dressing up the who's who of the world including Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor to royalties like HH Maharaja Manujendra Shah, Maharaja of Tehri Garhwal, HH Padmanabh Singh, Maharaja of Jaipur among others.

Rathore, who has worked with such global fashion names as Donna Karan and Oscar de la Renta when he was a budding designer, has come up with a spectacular yet minimalist and sophisticated line of winter festive wear that can surely sort any man's winter wedding wardrobe woes.

Raghavendra Rathore

We talk to the designer about the same and the evolution of festive menswear over the years.

Tell us about your latest wedding collection?

The festive season this year has a new demand -- subdued and sustainable looks that can be revisited again and again seem to be the latest trend. Gone are the days of extremely heavy embroideries. There seems to be a more obvious focus on the cuts, textures and silhouette styles in the most beautiful way. What hasn't changed is the selection of colours. Now, it's all about darker colours for non-ceremonial evenings and lighter colours for festive nights.

Tell us about the idea behind the designs?

An understated elegance and a deeper sense of style elevate the entire thought process behind the collection. Colours, textures and small details form the core of the design plan giving the wearer endless options to fulfil the festive wardrobe requirements for the season.

A waistcoat, kurta and breeches look from the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur Classic Collections

How vastly has the market for groom's wear changed? What do the millennial grooms prefer?

Modern grooms prefer more stylish outfits that complement the bride rather than dominating the trousseau worn by her. Choosing subtle and elegant looks over the heavy ornate designs of the yesteryears marks a definite shift in how grooms are dressing nowadays.

How much has your brand evolved over the years?

Season after season understanding the demands of our bespoke customers, the design collections seem to get more sophisticated and palatable for the times. Post-Covid the menswear segment in India has evolved in many aspects, the most important being that high-end clients prefer to wear clothes which are subtle, subdued and personalised.

This season, the groom's wear market will be dominated by gold, shades of sand and beiges with a focus on accessories that emphasise good taste.

What are the wedding wardrobe must-haves for men?

The classic Achkans in many avatars and of course, a host of Jodhpuri bandhgala jackets and suits are absolutely essential for Indian wedding wardrobe.

How can one accessorise the wedding looks differently?

The best styling is to keep the look simple with accents of colours from the trousseau which the bride proposes to wear.

What's the fashion faux one should avoid this season?

Matching men's outfits head to toe with the brides' trousseau, heavily embroidered outfits, especially the ones that resemble embroidered cushions in a living room.

The upcoming collections you are working on?

A Moroccan-inspired travel collection is on the cards which is fun and festive in its nature. The idea is to add new value to many aspects of the festive events that are part of any 5 to 6-day-long weddings.

Handcrafted Bandhgala and Breeches from RRJ styled with handmade shoes and a customized silk scarf

Your fashion forecasts for summer 2023?

Fitted wear will be appreciated by men over the currently raging oversized outfits and the colour powder pink might rule the fashion landscape for another year.

But whatever is said and done, the classic bandhgala suit, impeccably handmade will always dominate the must-have section of one's wardrobe.

The best-dressed man in your eyes and the one who requires a fashion overhaul.

Saif Ali Khan knows his style and understands good taste, he will always look smart in whatever he chooses to wear. There's a long list of men who should look at their wardrobe via stylists like Eka, to bring them to the fashion forefront.

Price on request. Available on rathore.com