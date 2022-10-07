The House of MBJ’s Diwali collection is a mix of heritage and modern designs

The journey of The House of MBJ as a brand has always been driven by a tradition of diversity and sustainability. Founded by Prithviraj Kadel in 1897, this heritage jewellery brand with roots in Rajasthan’s Churu district’s Ratangarh village, has been impressing the discerning Kolkata crowd since then with their signature precious gold, polki and diamond bijouterie. This year too, the label has come up with a gorgeous array of bijoux for Diwali and the upcoming wedding season that are elegant and ritzy.

The latest festive line-up is beautifully crafted to elevate every moment of your celebrations and features beautiful neckpieces, earrings, rings and handcrafted jewellery pieces that exude grace. It’s the widest line-up ever of festive looks with couture, and high-end jewellery pieces, beautifully entwining the cultural legacy of Indian craftsmanship with a contemporary outlook,” tells Aayush Soni, managing director of The House of MBJ.

The House of MBJ jewellery

Indian jewellery has always been inspired by God and Goddesses and remains an expression of culture and aesthetics. Over time the designs of jewellery pieces have been influenced greatly by other external factors and represent a blend of history, tradition and modern times. And that’s the reason why celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shradhha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Esha Gupta are often seen flaunting their pieces.

“The millennials prefer minimalistic designs and patterns that are not very heavy and flashy. They love coloured gemstones over diamonds and bold and classic chokers, rings and bracelets that can be worn with both Indian and western outfits,” says Aayush.

The House of MBJ jewellery

For this Diwali, Aayush feels that polki ear studs, layered necklaces and contemporary polki chokers are trending big time. “For brides, detachable or multi-wearable pieces are becoming popular. Chandelier earrings have always been a must-have piece whether in diamond or polka. These earrings always spruce up any outfit and can be worn as standalone pieces,” he advises.

Floral motifs, mixed metal designs, coloured gemstones embellished jewellery and chunky gothic designs are among the new designs that are becoming increasingly popular.

To cater to all kinds of tastes, they have traditional Rajasthani designs and contemporary minimal designs as well. All the pieces are handcrafted and inspired by the beauty of age-old, rich Indian architectural designs with intricate detailing. Their upcoming bridal collection too will comprise jewellery pieces with different cuts of diamonds along with coloured gemstones in vibrant hues apart from couture pieces with a blend of Indian craftsmanship and contemporary designs.

Price on request. At Shakespeare Sarani, Lord Sinha Road and Burrabazar showrooms