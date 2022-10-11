Designer Poonam Mittal's festive edit, Morbagh, is inspired by monsoon motifs

Couturier Poonam Mittal's festive edit Morbagh is inspired by the rains and how a garden blooms in the rain. "It is our first collection with prints and they have been hand drawn after the blooms that follow a monsoon season," tells Mittal.

The designer has named the colours of the edit's prints taking a leaf from the elements in a garden. For example, white fabric with colourful floral prints is called Water Lily while Moss Green is inspired by the soft beds of moss that springs to life in monsoon gardens.

Poonam Mittal's Morbagh edit

The Lotus Pink reflects a central motif of the Morbagh collection. "This dusty pink colour reflects the simple elegance of a blooming lotus flower. Ladybug Red Bright little ladybugs step out to share their colours after a heavy downpour adding to the bright ensemble of monsoon and Sunset Rust reminds of the picturesque monsoon sunset," she tells us.

The collection has a range of silhouettes ranging from draped saris and anarkalis to co-ord sets, capes and bustiers. The fabrics include Chanderi silk, organza and chiffon with embellished belts and necklines and adornments across the fabric over the print.

Poonam Mittal's Morbagh edit

Mittal, who does not believe in trends, feels traditional wear is a form of keepsake clothing. "We wear the sarees that were passed down through generations and we repurpose them into lehengas or dresses. We wear the kurta and switch the dupatta and wear something from our mom’s wardrobe. Traditional wear is exactly that, traditional. It is supposed to be classic, timeless and rooted in traditions," she explains.

But a major change that she has noticed of late is that people want new things very fast. "The designs, colours, silhouettes everything needs to be constantly evolving. So, we need to create faster and also create low-budget options for the frequent buyers," she adds.

Mittal feels that newer generations of women are still very much fond of the traditional craft but the key difference is in the silhouette and they want co-ord sets and cropped blouses to set them apart from the crowd.

Poonam Mittal's Morbagh edit

For the Diwali and festive season, Mittal feels co-ord sets are really in demand. "Consumers are really picking them up fast and they’re a no-brainer. Ensembles that require effort in terms of colour coordination or draping are being replaced by the ease and convenience of sets or one-piece silhouettes," she reflects.

Mittal's upcoming collection is a very classic one with bright colours, tassels and embellishments. Keeping with the times, it is their first collection that is exclusively composed of semi-fusion wear. The edit will comprise dresses and co-ord sets that highlight the craft of handwork.

Price on request. Instagram handle: @poonammittalofficial