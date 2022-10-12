Manish Malhotra’s latest bridal collection, Khaab, melds his love for cinema and couture

Feted designer Manish Malhotra’s just-released bridal collection, Khaab, has fascinating silhouettes capturing his two loves --- cinema and couture.

Malhotra, who gained recognition for his outlook on the importance of costumes in Bollywood films, was the first costume stylist to become a part of the narration and script reading process in order to develop the characters' look more authentically. This collaboration started a new relationship between stars and clothes.

Manish Malhotra's bridal edit Khaab

Merging the territories of "Reel life Brides" and "Real life brides", the Khaab bridal collection’s creations have a timeless blend of the couturier’s obtuse knowledge of the films into his absolute passion for Indian craft and culture. The palette is nouveau and ebullient in its versions of reds, yellows, and gold and the embroideries are even more intricate than the usual designs in silver and gold. The range has an array of pieces in well-defined fine thread work in ivory hues, with the brand’s signature sparkle to add to the glam quotient.

Manish Malhotra's bridal edit Khaab

The ensembles have vibrant and elegant fresh designs which appeal to the evolving aesthetics of the new-age brides. One can also find the very signature veils, trails, embellishments, and crafts like sequins, Zardosi, Chikankari, Kashmiri threadwork in several silhouettes.

Manish Malhotra's bridal edit Khaab

The exclusive artisanal jewellery collection from Raniwala 1881 range is an amalgam of rich cultural aesthetics and modern influences. His cinematic bridal collection stems from the handcrafted story of heritage textiles in cinematic sight with the identity of today's globalized generation.

Price on request. At manishmalhotra.in

