Chennai-based Courtyard by WeaveinIndia offers an exciting festive wardrobe

Located on the busy Chamiers Road, we got a sneak peek into the new multi-brand boutique, Courtyard by WeaveinIndia, ahead of its launch this week. Laid out like a gorgeous garden of sartorial exhibits, we were soon lost in the sprawling showroom as we browsed through a carefully curated collection of labels from across the country and also their own in-house offerings. From the famous pleated fabric creations to stunning western wear from in-house brand Aguise to racks of destination wedding jewellery, at the Courtyard you can shop for all your various looks for a wedding under one roof. “Aguise means ‘to dress up.’ Our newly launched in-house label Aguise brings to you off the runway chic western styles featuring distinctively phenomenal pieces, dashingly nuanced for him and her,” says Mandira Bansal, the brain behind the initiative.

Art of design

Founded by Mandira, WeaveinIndia has always been known for their deep passion for weaves and textiles. Hence, it is not a surprise that she has devoted an exclusive section in the Courtyard to her pet project, The Blouse Studio. With saris to match, here you will find opulent, intricate embroidered pieces rubbing shoulders with simple everyday blouses. “It’s been a while since we began talking about our Blouse Studio. It takes a lot of skill, time and patience to produce even just a single piece. In fact, we won’t call them blouses. They are all wearable pieces of art. Following the staggering response we’ve been receiving for the past couple of years, we went this extra mile to make your sari speak volumes when paired with a ‘Be Spoken For’ blouse,” says Mandira, who adds that they have hand-picked and created an eclectic range of saris from across the country.

Man matters

The western wear makes for exquisite party wear choices for women with ruched silk dresses and beaded tassels as trims; the section also boasts a luxe, bespoke men’s wear repertoire that has bundis and jackets, all elegant and contemporary. “Philocaly, WeaveinIndia and Aguise are here to reinvent classic menswear with versatility, passion and high quality custom tailoring,” assures the curator.

Bijoux bling

Meanwhile, we can’t look away from the ethereal embroideries that come alive vibrantly on gorgeous fabrics. Entrepreneur and designer, Mandira offers that they have made a deliberate shift from heavily embellished muls to easy-breezy silhouettes. Their bespoke wedding section is resplendent with fusion contemporary options alongside traditional ghagras. We find their jewellery section perfectly balanced between traditional bling and contemporary chic with labels Antriksh and Amama. The former is wrought in silver with glittering gemstones and oozing wedding vibes. The latter is the one you should choose if you want a conversation starter, a contemporary piece that is high on drama. Perfect to lounge and linger at, we are smitten by the variety offered at the Courtyard that has splashes of colours with Advait at one end and metallic-hued pleated creations at the other. “We stand for all the things that are beautiful and fun to create. Our focus is to bring back the importance of the textile and craft of the Indian legacy and explore the latest trends in clothing style,” concludes Mandira.

Prices on request. Opening on October 14.

— Sabrina Rajan