Exclusive: Ahead of their show at LFW tomorrow, Shyamal & Bhumika shares what will trend in 2023

Renowned label Shyamal & Bhumika's latest collection for Spring 2023, which they are going to unveil tomorrow at the Lakme Fashion Week tomorrow, celebrates their globe-trotting muse, using a poetic blend of hand-embroidered masterpieces, designed using age-old craft techniques in an unusual mix of colours and silhouettes.

Encouraged by a cheerful mood this festive season the designers have sought inspiration from nature, history and traditions, ancient architecture, the splendour of the royal courts, museums and rare private collections. The duo's deep-rooted reverence for the rich Indian culture and heritage shines through this season.

Shyamal and Bhumika's upcoming edit

In the collection, one sees a variety of rare hand-crafted embroideries in silk and antique-finish metal threads playfully mixed with pearls, beads and colourful resham. The designers have used age-old craft techniques like Resham-aari, silk-zardosi, metal-thread Peeta, knotting, sequencing by hand, intricate beadwork and handcrafted silk threads embellished with crystals.

The collection has fluid cowls, kalidaars, layered outfits, sensuous blouses teamed with lehengas, sheer jackets over shift kurtas, capes over jumpsuits, new-age shararas, draped skirts with jackets, panelled lehengas, draped flares, corseted bodices, ruffled voluminous sleeves, off shoulder bodices, kalidaar kurtas, constructed saris, trailing dupattas, empire waists, constructed sarees and dhoti pants.

The menswear consists of intricately embroidered crop kurtas with rounded hems, structured men's jackets, overlap-bundees and draped styles.

With an emphasis on sustainable, eco-friendly and handwoven collections, the designers have lustrous raw silks, hand-woven Matka silks, sheer silk organza and tulle along with some hand-dyed velvets for a touch of opulence.

English-rose pink, muted-ivory, deep-blue, emerald, powder-blue, dusty-mint, rose-water, orchid, pearl, cannoli-cream, olive, sage-green, pale-sky, lunar-grey, midnight blue are the colours one sees in the collection.

Apart from its timeless designs, what we love about the label is its commitment towards sustainability. "The use of eco-friendly, natural and biodegradable fabrics along with hand embroidery is a key element in all of the Shyamal & Bhumika collections. Handwoven luxurious silks woven by weavers in different states of India provide livelihood and most of the work is done without the use of electricity," tell the designer duo.

A short chat with the couturiers on the upcoming trends:

Tips for the winter bride?

This winter, traditional wedding lehengas and saris, embroidered with age-old techniques of aari, zardozi and pitta in tumbling vines, floating flower bouquets, delicately appliquéd petals and gilded vintage crest motifs are trending.

What will trend in 2023 summer?

The freshness and playfulness of organic pastel shades with intricate light embroidery will be highlighted this season. Attention to design details with romantic floral patterns and western silhouettes will hold forth. Muted pallets of blossoming flowers will convey the mood of spring. Dramatic flares with dynamic embroidery, fluid cowls, kalidaars, layered outfits, sensuous blouses teamed with lehengas, sheer jackets over shift kurtas, capes over jumpsuits, new-age shararas, draped skirts with jackets, panelled lehengas, draped flares, corseted bodices, ruffled voluminous sleeves, off shoulder bodices, kalidaar kurtas, constructed saris, trailing dupattas, empire waists, constructed sarees and dhoti pants are a few trending silhouettes.

Share some tips and trends for the summer wedding season next year?

In our opinion, a bride should look for her own unique sense of style and fashion that is not ruled by trends. This will make her stand out. It is imperative to choose the right kind of outfits and accessories that go with the wedding and traditions but what would make the entire trousseau stand out is her personality.

Brides can choose lehengas with detailed blouses, and draped skirts with jackets in terms of silhouettes. Each bride should choose colours that suit her skin tone. A signature lehenga or saree paired with jewellery that goes with the design sensibilities of the outfit is recommended for all who are unsure about their style.

Price on request. On shyamalandbhumika.com