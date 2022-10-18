Anushree Reddy's new bridal edit, Mystic Fantasy, is as surreal as it can get

Anushree Reddy's newest bridal edit Mystic Fantasy unveiled at the Lakme fashion week is inspired by the tales of royal travel.

Anushree’s characteristic aesthetics were visible in her design as elegance, glitz and glamour were in striking unison for each ensemble. Embellishments have always been Anushree’s speciality and the creative use of mystical flora and fauna came alive in signature embroidery on voluminous silhouettes. She chose fabrics like exotic silk and tulles to bring out the rich and luxurious feel of a bridal trousseau.

Caption

The outfits combine the beauty of craft and popular Indian silhouettes to present a creative fusion story. The luxuriously embroidered flowy lehengas are paired with intricately crafted and embellished choli and dupattas in opulent fabrics and embellishments to complete the bridal look.

Anushree Reddy's bridal edit Mystic Fantasy

For groomswear, Anushree unveiled lavishly embellished sherwani/churidar sets with elegant shawls, embroidered bandhgala jackets, intricately embroidered bundies and stately kurtas.

India’s ace tennis star Sania Mirza made a showstopping entry in a gorgeous fully embroidered, white lehenga, choli and tulle dupatta with tonal latkans cascading down the side.

Anushree Reddy's bridal edit Mystic Fantasy

“This collection is a departure from the previous ones in a way that this is more bling, glamour, pearls, crystals; an amalgamation of everything surreal and magical. The colour palette is a mix of pastels, soft peaches, pink and ivory with a little blend of yellow and lavender. We have also introduced classic thread work for menswear this time. The collection is a mix of everything that is festive, occasion and bridal,” shares Anushree.