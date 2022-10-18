Luxe bijouterie label Raabta By Rahul's edit, Palki 2.0, is all about bespoke Meenakari art

Luxe semi-precious jewellery brand, Raabta By Rahul, worn by the likes of Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and Huma Qureshi among others just launched its new collection Palki 2.0.

Raabta By Rahul's Palki2.0 edit

Following the immense success of Palki the brand launched Palki 2.0, where designer Rahul Luthra has tried to revive and recreate one of the earliest jewellery-making art -- Meenakari -- with exquisite handpainted enamel sculptures made by artisans from Jaipur. Luthra has tried to depict love and pride through this collection by showing respect to people who are proud to be in love.

The launch saw a fashion show, where the most exquisite pieces and concepts were showcased through dance. "This collection was the result of two years of consistent hard work, research, and design and I am elated that it has been wholeheartedly welcomed by all. This collection is truly set out to make a difference in traditional jewellery space by highlighting the journey of soulmates seeking divine blessings," tells Rahul.