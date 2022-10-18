National Award-winning designer Nachiket Barve’s new edit Ephermera celebrates handcrafted elegance

Acclaimed designer Nachiket Barve’s very festive yet contemporary collection Ephermera showcased recently at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI was all about sophisticated and timeless silhouettes and feminine styling.

Barve’s inspiration was the poetic transitions in nature and mesmerising patterns of the ocean, tides on shores, along with meteor showers in the sky, blooms, sea anemones and tidal currents.

Nachiket Barve's latest edit Ephermera

“After two years of digital, I was delighted to celebrate this season with my festive cocktail couture and occasion wear collection Ephermera that's all about the Indian craft. In this collection, there are clothes to cherish; clothes to enjoy your special moments in and most importantly to create joyful memories,” tells Nachiket.

Detailing has always played an important role in the couturier’s creations and it the same craftsmanship was evident from the surface ornamentation of this collection too. There was a grand medley of cutwork, thread embroidery, interesting appliqué techniques, along with splashes of colourful beading that added wonderful textures to the ensembles.

Nachiket Barve's latest edit Ephermera

Another remarkable aspect of the collection was the clever and ingenuous use of upcycled fabrics and trims from previous seasons, which Barve rejuvenated and repurposed for this line to streamline fabric waste.

There were bursts of iridescent sequins on organza, while hand-cut blossoms were appliquéd carefully. Gossamer-like silks, luxurious velvets and sheer chiffons have been employed to create floor-sweeping, swirling gowns and regal capes, while cocktail-wear lehengas, jumpsuits, separates and sari gowns completed the edit.

Nachiket Barve's latest edit Ephermera

While bouquets of appliqués were the focus for the black asymmetric hemline midi; a high neckline gown with slinky cutaway shoulders sported a thigh-high slit and cascading floral motifs. Menswear was restricted to black, embroidered, bundis, buttonless jackets, kurtas, sheer shirts, and trousers.

Showstopper Huma Qureshi wore a dazzling, magenta, heavily-encrusted, embroidered lehenga and long-sleeved choli complemented with a matching, sheer, organza, ruffled, dupatta.