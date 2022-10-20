Indulge turns 15: Destination Chennai — the city and its love for ‘kanjivaram pattu’ — here’s what’s new:

While the city of Kanchi might be known as the home of the kanjivaram pattu sari, our cosmopolitan city of Chennai, 75 kms away, is often the preferred choice for the quintessential sari shopping trip that is a must-do for anyone visiting South India. It is also the top destination for the South Indian bridal ensemble shopping and the reasons are many — quality, service and sheer quantity being the foremost! We journey through the city’s several silk sari emporiums to bring you what’s new from each, elucidating why Chennai and the kanjivaram pattu will forever be inseparable for a true connoisseur.

Kanjivaram royalty

A juggernaut when it comes to housing kanjivarams, this brand with its legacy tracing back to 1911, has just released a festive collection of pure Kanchipuram silk saris aimed at the festive season called Saundarya. Look forward to exquisite pieces like the Dakshinayana featuring golden moon and silver star patterns in blue, or the Athanagudi sari in yellow Athangudi tile patterns adorning the body while the korvai-woven border is adorned with thazhampoo (pandanus) and chevron designs. The brand has also updated its bridal collection. At Nalli, T Nagar and Adyar.

Kanjivaram silhouette from Nalli

Actress Trisha in a Samudrika Pattu from Pothys

Pot pourri

With a brand new collection of kalamkari kanjivaram pattu released for the festival of light, this brand has also released extended additions to its famous themed sub-brands Samudrika, Parampara and Vastrakala. Samudrika pattu is made of pure silk, with motifs having a zari of silk threads dipped in liquid gold and silver. Parampara pattu comes with zari borders and a rich pallu; while Vastrakala pattu fuses kanjivarams with zardosi, stone embellishments and bead work. At Pothys, T Nagar.

Treasure trove

Releasing extended collections of their much-celebrated festive bridal collection, Vivaha, this sari destination is known for their exquisite collections of kanjivaram pattu, with their Chennai stores housing the largest collections at any given point in time. At Chennai Silks, T Nagar and Tambaram.

Silhouettes from Chennai Silks

Two kanjivaram silhouettes from Pachaiyappas

The originals

This brand is probably the truest to the legacy of kanjivaram pattu — as it was started in Kanchipuram in 1926 — and is now known for its many innovations including their brand new Deepavali Collection. Focusing on digital prints on traditional silks and a wide range of copper zari saris in a wide range of prices, the brand also houses a wide collection of heritage saris that stay true to the fashion of a century or so ago, only available at the Chennai store. At Pachaiyappas, T Nagar.

Pattu love story

This label’s two festive collections focus on innovation. One crafts a lighter kanjivaram pattu branded the Lino Silk Sari; while the other focuses on sustainable ancient dyes that have been revived in the Naturals Collection. In fact, both collections offer bespoke options to their clientele. Known for their bridal collections, they also offer themed saris like the Grand Reversible and customised options where you have 50,000 colours to choose from! At RmKV, T Nagar, Velachery and Vadapalani.

Silken dreams from RmKV

Bespoke ensembles from Kanakavalli

Curated tales

With a huge addition to their stock just before Navaratri, this brand continues to house saris chosen and curated with a story, a lineage and a rooted raison d’être. With no particular festive collection as such, the brand instead has added new pieces to several collections, including the K929 Collective of all day drapes, the embellished Ahiri Collective, the Valli Muhurtham bridal and trousseau curation and everything in between! Look out for dramatic borders in the Korvai Connect, the exploration of form and layout in Ambaranth, as well as the classic geometry of checks and stripes in Kattam/Vari. At Kanakavalli, Chetpet and Adyar.

Innovation central

This brand’s Deepavali Collection focuses on a brand new collection of pure soft silk kanjivaram saris and borderless kanjivaram pattu saris. Many firsts in the sari industry have been achieved by them including a Turn N Wear collection and more recently, a Twin Silk Collection featuring saris with two sides — one heritage and the other decorated with Swarovski crystals, hand paintings and screen-printed designs. At Kumaran Silks, T Nagar.

Regal silhouette from Kumaran Silks

Stylish silken ensemble from Sundari Silks

Weave love

Focusing on a special edition of Kanchipuram silk saris for seasonal festivities that are interwoven in a spectrum of contrasting colours with modest motifs, the Mathappu Collection is pretty understated for a festive edit. But this brand has always been known for its subtlety and is often acclaimed also for introducing the first kanjivaram linen sari and experimenting with incorporating bamboo fibre into silk. The label has also expanded its bridal collections recently. At Sundari Silks, T Nagar.

Bespoke beauty

The Festive Edit from this brand-new label focuses on kanjivaram saris, mostly with gold zari. Look forward to pieces like a handwoven kanjivaram in fern green featuring floral vines, circular floral motifs, inclined checkered patterns, annapakshi and chevron patterns, or an off-white number with checkered patterns, nestling annapakshi and circular buttas, with paisley and yazhimugans. They also house a collection of 28 different types of clusters of kanjivaram silks with designs that are curated for their uniqueness. At Dakshinam, Poes Garden.

Silks that scream simplicity from Dakshinam

Silhouette from Seeker by Palam Silks

Art inspired

Known for its collections that pay homage to historical figures, dynasties and art, the latest festive collection from this new brand, Seeker, celebrates Indian, Victorian, Mexican and Spanish art on kanjivarams. This follows several collections in the past including a popular Dynasty Collection where coins, sculptures and emblems from the Chola, Chera and Pandya kingdoms were woven as designs; a Concert Collection and a Folklore Collection, where contemporary motifs from popular culture were woven into the vocabulary of traditional kanjivarams. At Palam Silks, T Nagar, Mylapore and Anna Nagar.

