Indulge turns 15: Get travel-ready with the latest easy-breezy resort wear edits 

With holidays and travels on everyone’s calendar, we have you covered with this round-up of the latest easy-breezy resort wear edits dropping in town! We have risen from the pre pandemic penchant for frumpy PJs and homely lounge wear to now embrace bold hues and eclectic silhouettes — especially as we get ready to see the world! Destination weddings and long pending holidays demand that your moment in the sun on a beachside or on top of a skyscraper is spent in a mischievous Ridhi Mehra or a vibrant Advait. Deepthi Reddy Bashyam of multi-brand store, Tifara, agrees, “Everybody wants to look their best even when at a holiday destination — especially with social media being such an integral part of our lives — we want to be picture-ready at any given point!” We browse through the designer stores in town to bring you the best in resort wear, this season.

Model: Amisha Photography: Ashwin Prasath | Make-up: Charu Mathy | Hair: Luke | Outfit: (Left) Rajdeep Ranawat; (Centre) Aseem Kapoor; (Right) Payal Khandwala. Location: Collage

Rajdeep Ranawat

Vintage English florals on fluid buttery silks give this collection a rich opulent vibe that is perfect for a destination wedding wardrobe. Easy silhouettes ensure comfort and the deep jewel tones, lending the ensemble an innate sense of glamour. The collection, Notting Hill, is replete with original vintage prints and oozes elegance in keeping with the brand’s aesthetic signature.

At Collage, price on request.

Aseem Kapoor

Aseem Kapoor’s eponymous label’s latest drop, Merz, is inspired by the revolutionary art movement based on the art style found by Kurt Schwitters, who wanted to create his own form of dadaism but one that was unique and personal to his artistic vision and philosophy. It works by blending collage and abstraction into a unique and identifiable aesthetic which is what resonated and inspired the creation of their monsoon festive collection. Calling it “a collage of human expressions from different walks of life, colliding in the melting pot of our vibrant diverse society,” this tunic offers a contemporary twist to your wardrobe.

At Collage, price on request.

Payal Khandwala

Payal Khandwala’s asymmetric tunic is an essential collection that houses her signature chrysanthemum print cut in viscose georgette. What sets her couture apart is the sheer wearability of the silhouettes and cuts. Known to have mastered that fine balance of standing apart from the crowd and yet keeping it simple, driven by her own personal sense of style and comfort, she has an intuitive sense of what women want.

At Collage, price on request.

Resort wear at Tifara, Chennai

Ridhi Mehra

The eponymous label has come out with a cheerful edit of co-ords called WildFlower. Expect signature embellishments and fine craftsmanship. Resplendent with paisley and floral prints, the prêt collection uses primarily silks and chanderis. The palette is bright and tropical with bold greens, reds and blues featuring as block coloured ensembles also that boast delicate detailing.

At Tifara, priced from INR 17,000 onwards.

Amit Aggarwal

The designer’s luxury prêt collection comprises some of his chic fast moving tops and gowns, all flowy in chiffon. While his occasion wear couture often has bold metallic detailing and pleats, this prêt line is about seemingly seamless silhouettes that drape lusciously and have a holiday vibe. This asymmetric marbled top has the handwoven metallic polymer moulded sleeves and has just the right touch of glitz to make it to your vacay wardrobe.

At Tifara, INR 19,000 onwards.

Lovebirds Studio

Promising a unique connect to each piece, designers Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna focus on the brand’s ethos rather than transient fashion trends. Expect ensembles inspired by timeless architecture, vintage style icons backed with structural aesthetics that believe in functionality above everything. Edged with playful detailing, whimsical geometric prints and contemporary silhouettes make the understated luxe collection perfect for a getaway.

At Tifara, price on request.

Resort wear at Courtyard by WeaveinIndia, Chennai

Advait

Founded by Advaitha Ravishankar, boasting a distinct palette of gorgeously outrageous colours splashed across his line – this one is not for the faint hearted. Recognised for the signature hand painted patterns and silhouettes, this label is for the bold woman who knows what she wants. Known for their mindfulness this arch bias dress is made of cupro crepe.

At Courtyard by WeaveinIndia, INR 7,800.

Aguise

Aguise means ‘to dress up’. About the newly launched in-house label by WeaveinIndia, Mandira Bansal the founder and creative head of the brand tells us that that they are offering creations off the runway — and one can expect chic western styles featuring distinctively phenomenal pieces, that have bold silhouettes and a fresh young vibe. Delicate paisley prints, soft hues and light cotton fabric make this kayo printed jumpsuit ideal for a resort vacation. Featuring a free-spirited aesthetic, it mixes different artistic expressions into an eclectic style with an emphasis on organic elements and nature.

At Courtyard By WeaveinIndia, INR 17,950.

Rigu

Known for ‘livable luxury’ the Baltimore Check CropTop And Trousers Co-ord is crafted from a stunning vegan silk fabrication that is an obvious statement piece. Made in modern Ikat check print, this promises to be a trend setter. Versatile and exuding a fun vibe, the cropped shirt has a knot on the waist and also has a front opening. The matching trousers have a straight fit with functional pockets on the side.

At Courtyard by WeaveinIndia, INR 11,500.