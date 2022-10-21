Renowned menswear label Gargee Designers’ festive edit Ekaa lends regal touch to modern silhouettes

Gargee Designers' festive-wedding edit Ekaa is a fabulous display of flowy and fusion menswear crafted in the finest material and threadwork for the dapper men who want to make a statement.



A curation of unique and versatile traditional pieces with a touch of modernity, Ekaa celebrates the spirit of togetherness and joy and the collection includes sherwani, bundi sets, bandhgala, kurta sets, indo-western outfits, and tuxedos with unique thread work, embroideries, and mirror work.

The suave tuxedo sets too come with elegant and versatile cuts with waistcoats and additional matching suit coats, and pants. The elegant bundi set consists of designer-printed overcoats worn over simple kurta sets and bandhgala sets include coats crafted in fine fabric replete with threadwork to complete the look. We also loved the sherwani range that offers plain to regal silhouettes. The kurtas are simple and elegant with sophisticated patterns and thread works on them

Besotting since the 80s with their crazy fashion sensibilities, couturier Shyam Gupta’s eye for detail is unmistakable in the label’s craftsmanship. With his son, Ravi, joining the team, the brand, worn by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, has embraced contemporary fashion trends albeit with a traditional touch. “Fashion is not an expensive piece of clothing; it is how well you carry what you wear,” says Shyam, who believes in

Talking about surviving the dynamic and ever-evolving fashion world for over three decades, Shyam tells us that it’s adapting to changing sartorial demands is what has helped them remain relevant to the times. “Men's fashion has developed into more nuanced tones in terms of colours, embroidery, and cuts. However, what has remained unchanged is the allure of going ethnic for a wedding occasion.

Currently, men are loving a royal touch to their attires. For instance, they want sherwanis paired with a pleated drape and bundis and bandhgalas with thread work, floral prints and Zardosi work that exude a princely charm,” he says about the wedding fashion trends.

When it comes to festive wardrobe must-haves, Shyam suggests tuxedo sets, simple kurta sets, bundis with thread works and Bandhgalas with floral prints. ”Go trendy with your watches. However, If you are wearing ethnic outfits, a designer brooch with attaching chain, gold and diamond cufflinks, a regal necklace with pearls or diamonds, pocket squares, drapes, and stoles would definitely add to the glamour,” advises Shyam.

