Fabindia has launched its own festive collection of saris and kurtas this Diwali

The most awaited festival, Diwali’s crackers and sweets are just around the corner, and so are the shopping sprees! We celebrate the victory of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya by wearing new clothes, exchanging sweets, and bursting crackers. To make this day even more special, Fabindia has dropped its festive edit to up the fashion game.

The collection celebrates Indian heritage and techniques. The festive edit includes block prints, hand embroidery, and vibrant colours to give off a cheerful vibe. Not to be missed is their collection of kurtas, which has rich colours, intricate embroidery, and bold prints.

Their other collection, Fabsari is beautifully handcrafted from banarasi, chanderi, kanjeevaram, ikat, and tussar weaves. The shades in the collection are inspired by the spirit of India with colours like rich reds, blazing blues, emerald greens, golden yellows, dazzling oranges, perfect pinks, vibrant violets, and creamy ivory. These beautiful vibrant drapes will be ideal for your Diwali pujas.

They also offer beautiful dupattas, jewellery, bags, clutches, and footwear to elevate the style of the sari or kurti. The festive collection also offers a special edit for men that you can customise by picking the fabric and style according to your needs.