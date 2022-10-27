Founded by Bengaluru-based sister duo Jayashree Nanaiah Singh and Rajashree Karthik Gowda, Loukya, celebrates the rich cultural heritage of South India through handwoven silk fabrics with pure golden zari by master craftsmen from Kanchipuram. Initially started with the idea of bringing handwoven saris from across the country under one roof, the duo found that while there were Kanchi saris in the market, it was difficult to find exquisite pieces similar to what the previous generation managed to include in their wedding trousseaux. As the duo researched and spoke with master weavers, they were fascinated by the expressiveness/ meaningfulness of the Kanchi sari designs and felt that these stories had not been explored, revived and expressed enough. That’s how Loukya began.

Loukya aims to cater to those who seek meaning in the clothes they wear. The designs of their saris are not only decorative but also profound and meaningful. They are inspired by the figures on temple walls and elements of nature. Handwoven in Kanchipuram using the ancient adai technique — which has become a dying art with the advent of jacquard looms — these designs are detailed and with exquisite patterns that are full of character.

“Loukya is another name for Goddess Lakshmi aka Kamakshi. The Kamakshi Amman Temple represents an important gem from the past and is set in the midst of Kanchipuram — it seemed like the perfect name for our brand. During COVID-19’s numerous lockdowns, we had the time to focus on the best handlooms and were finally able to zero in on what we’d want to curate,” says Jayashree Nanaiah Singh, co-founder.

“The idea behind choosing the heritage aesthetic is the commonality we all share — a connection with the generation that has passed. The collection takes that relationship between art and history a step further and is all about bringing this age-old symbiosis to sari lovers,” says Rajshree Karthik, co-founder.

