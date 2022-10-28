Mona & Vishu's edit, Not a WallFlower, is a medley of old-school charm and modern silhouettes
The winter-festive edit has beautiful sharara sets, ritzy lehengas, smart tunics and much more
Childhood friends Mona and Vishu, who began their eponymous label five years back almost by accident, strongly believe in slow fashion and so, each and every piece they make is handmade.
“We believe in creating pieces that are for keeps and hence all our designs and patterns are rich in intricate embroidery on fine fabrics. We believe in the creative process of storytelling and quality craftsmanship," say the designer duo.
A beautiful mix of old-school charm and new-age silhouettes, their latest Autumn-Winter'22 edit Not A WallFlower has beautiful
"As the name suggests, Not a WallFlower was born to stand out. It has been our most whimsical journey of design, art and all things dreamy. Our idea is to blend the traditional Indian embroideries such as zardosi, aari, pita into the new-age Indian silhouettes, so as to attract the modern and ever-evolving Indian women who are rooted to the culture they’re born into," says Mona.
Since the pandemic, the designer-duo's patrons are looking for easier silhouettes and pieces that can effortlessly transition through a variety of occasions "Currently, the kind of ethnic wear trends which attract the young millennials is headlined by prints. Prints have made their way into all kinds of traditional and fusion ethnic styles. And they’re here to stay," Vishu reflects.
According to Mona and Vishu, this winter-festive season would see a lot of breezy silhouettes, overlays in the forms of jackets or shrugs and outfits in lovely shades of soft lilac, hot pink, sky blue, rich green and the likes.