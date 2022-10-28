Mona & Vishu's edit, Not a WallFlower, is a medley of old-school charm and modern silhouettes

Childhood friends Mona and Vishu, who began their eponymous label five years back almost by accident, strongly believe in slow fashion and so, each and every piece they make is handmade.

“We believe in creating pieces that are for keeps and hence all our designs and patterns are rich in intricate embroidery on fine fabrics. We believe in the creative process of storytelling and quality craftsmanship," say the designer duo.

Mona & Vishu's edit Not a Wallflower

A beautiful mix of old-school charm and new-age silhouettes, their latest Autumn-Winter'22 edit Not A WallFlower has beautiful sharara sets, ritzy lehengas, smart tunics and much more. The collection flaunts an array of fresh pastel shades, right from lilacs and coral pinks to soft hues of powder blue. The silhouettes range from frilly shararas and flowy jumpsuits to floral lehengas in the finest of fabrics.

"As the name suggests, Not a WallFlower was born to stand out. It has been our most whimsical journey of design, art and all things dreamy. Our idea is to blend the traditional Indian embroideries such as zardosi, aari, pita into the new-age Indian silhouettes, so as to attract the modern and ever-evolving Indian women who are rooted to the culture they’re born into," says Mona.