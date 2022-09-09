Couturier Shilpi Gupta's festive collection Rang comprises silhouettes in a riot of colours

Shilpi Gupta Couture's festive edit Rang is an enchanting confluence of vivid colours and traditional designs. "It is a magnificent ode to the conventional yet contemporary women of India. I have conceived a collection of absolute colour blasts on the finest fabrics.

The Rang collection features quintessentially bright and enamouring hues inspired by the gorgeous heritage of Indian architecture and culture from yesteryears," tells Shilpi.



With a primary focus on the power of earthy colours and hues, the outfits in Rang collection exude glitz and glamour in equal measures.

The exquisite use of Indian design patterns often noticed in Rajputana and Mughal cultures gives this range a touch of the royals which is further enhanced by the elaborate embroidery and stone work adding sheen and sparkle to the overall finish. The on-trend ombre pattern adds a touch of vogue to several creations from this collection.

Featuring a whole range of wedding and party wear from intricately handcrafted saris to gorgeously lush and rich lehenga choli sets, this latest collection also pays homage to the modern Indian woman who wishes to showcase both her traditional and trendy styles in a single look.



The collection is available at the flagship store in New Delhi. Instagram: @shilipiguptacouture