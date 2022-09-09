New launch: Here's an exclusive sneak peek at Fizzy Goblet's limited edition Fizzy Bags

Known for their beautifully unique handcrafted shoes, homegrown label Fizzy Goblet is all set to launch a limited edition collection of four kinds of handcrafted Fizzy bags. To be launched on September 12, these bags are a unique concoction of their signature embroidery, premium materials, and thoughtful functionality.

Fizzy Bags by Fizzy Goblet

This debut collection is designed for the modern-day woman, who likes to carry her world around and make a statement while doing so.

The collection comes with four key styles designed for every need and occasion.

The Fizzy Tote Bag is for working women and comes with a zippered pouch for laptops and a sturdy handle to prevent shoulder aches. The delicate embroidery sets it apart from the other carry-all and it comes in three hues of tan, stone blue and black.

The Mini Goblet Crossbody Bag with hand embroidered flaps is inspired by the most loved designs from the Fizzy Goblet footwear collection and they come in three unique hues of Ivory Embroidered, Orchid Pink Embroidered, Lime Green with Denim Strap.

We feel the FG Go Crossbody Bag is the right size to go from day to night with its floral-embroidered bag featured on a tan base.

The Go Big Wallet can fit your essentials and is a cute option too. Each of these designs has standout detailing and tones that are trendy.

The bags will be available online and in stores from September 12 onwards.