The Label Life launches the snazzy Micky Mouse-inspired edit styled by Malaika Arora  

If you feel gone are the days of iconic cartoon characters which are slipping from our memory, then hold on. The Label Life’s new collection is here to bring a blast from the past The celebrity lifestyle brand styled by ever graceful Malaika Arora Khan and sizzling Bipasha Basu has come up with their new edit titled It’s Time To Mickey that evokes delightful childhood memories of Disney’s iconic cartoon character Mickey Mouse.

The 30-piece edit includes Mickey Mouse-inspired doodles, drawings and scribbles that will make you bounce off the walls with comfort and panache. The collection is also inspired by the spirit of bouncing back to normalcy as we again step out of our homes, travel, meet friends, and family and regain the lost zest for life!

To amp the fun and style quotient, the collection is styled by Malaika Arora. She tells about the inspiration behind the quirky collection, “There is nothing more nostalgic than Mickey Mouse and his fun, playful energy we have all grown up with! The Disney x The Label Life collection celebrates the joy of nostalgia and is everything you need now! And of course, the collection portrays my favourite Mickey Mouse in our signature elevated styles with jumpsuits and co-ords.”



The collection will tickle you in pink with a wide array of ensembles that are sure to bring your sunny side up — striped dresses, rompers, button-downs, crop shirts, buttoned flap shorts, snazzy blazers, pocket pants and more that will tickle your fancy for their vibrant Mickey Mouse inspired motifs.

Malaika can be seen sashaying some of the trendsetting pieces from the edit — from monochrome Mickey print pants and abstract charcoal Mickey print jumpsuit to mustard top stitch lapel collar jacket and rust scribbly romper — each of them exudes comfort style on fleek. Some pieces from the collection:











₹1,500 upwards. Available online and in-stores.

