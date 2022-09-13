Celio launches an all-new Pokémon Collection in India 

Pokémon lovers now have the perfect chance to amp up their outfits for the season. The French menswear brand, Celio recently launched a special Pokémon Collection in India, specially designed for this generation.

The collection features a range of T-shirts, hoodies, jeans, joggers, shirts and sweatshirts with a wide assortment of Pokémon characters like Pikachu and Ash. This collection has been conceptualised to cater to the changing needs of customers who are fashion-forward and wish to wear a stylish, trendy look, and sport their true love for Pokémon. The colourful Pokémon hues in the collection range from light blues to bright yellows, blacks, and greys.

“Celio realises its customers have unique tastes acquired from all around the globe, and to cater to that while adding trends into the mix, we have very thoughtfully curated this special Pokémon collection; the collection is not only appealing to look at but also gives the characters from the series an in-vogue twist. We are very excited to bring this fusion to our customers who are also dedicated fans of the show,” said Satyen Momaya, CEO of India - Celio on the launch of the collection.

“We are very excited to partner with Celio and bring the Pokémon collection to its fans in India. Pokémon transcends age groups and this collection allows our young adult's fandom to sport a very on-trend collection from Celio,” said Jiggy George, Founder, and CEO, Dream Theatre Pvt Ltd. Dream Theatre represents Pokémon in India and South Asia.

The collection is available in Celio stores across India. Price INR 1,599 onwards.