Kahani Lush's festive edit, Raag, pays homage to the late singer Lata Mangeshkar

Launched in 2020 by designer duo Vipul Choudhary and Ekta Gupta, ethnic wear label Kahani Lush is a tribute to the rich Indian couture culture with a touch of contemporary features. Impressively modern and fuss-free, the label's festive line-up, Raag, is an ode to the singing legend, late Lata Mangeshkar and highlights the nightingale of India's musical instruments and blooming flowers through needlework. "Her soul-stirring and calming songs have inspired the designs and the silhouettes combine classic and modern design elements," tells Vipul.

Kahani Lush's Raag

The colour scheme of the collection has been kept largely neutral, and the patterns are Indo-western with an effort to employ eco-friendly and long-lasting textiles.

"Lata’s love for quintessential saris is well-known and her wardrobe was filled with simple yet elegant pieces. Her minimalist and graceful sartorial choices influenced our collection. To get our work translated poetically into fabrics, we looked up fresh patterns, drew inspiration from Lata's sophisticated and perceptive taste in fashion, and combined that with the most recent fashion trends," Vipul explains.

With the focus steadily on sustainable wear, Vipul and Ekta feel that the millenials and Gen-Z are more inclined towards clothing that is comfortable and stylish and so they liberally work on chanderis and cotton which are ethically sourced and easy to wear.



"Indo-Western fashion is one of the hottest ethnic trends right now and this Puja's hottest fashion trend leans towards unique appearances. To make our point clear, palazzos are evidence that ethnic clothing needn't be plain -- they look fantastic when worn with kurtis and crop tops," tells Ekta.

Being a sustainable homegrown brand, they believe in moral clothing that serves a purpose and strives to produce meaningful designs that tell useful tales. Their next collection too imbibes all of that and will see a revamp of their patterns and embroidery.