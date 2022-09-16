Resa by Ushnakamls festive edit Razzmatazz is all about red and experimental weaves in purest silks

Pujas are all about putting your best foot forward, having fun and impressing all with your flamboyant sartorial choices. And what better name can a label like Resa by Ushnakmals think of to describe their festive edit than Razzmatazz?

The luxe label renowned for its quality Benarasis has come up with a festive lineup that is as flamboyant as it could get with a glamorous set of silhouettes in vibrant hues of crimson, tangerine and ultra red. "We have focussed on the chic vibe this season and chosen to play around with contemporary designs. But the finesse of traditional weaves stays intact with finely handwoven silk tissue and kora silks remaining the canvas of choice for creating modern pieces of art," tells Vindhya Tandon, founder-designer of the label.

Resa by Ushnakmals' Razzmatazz

Vindhya wanted to break away from the stereotypical Benarasi designs and hence focussed on creating pieces that are timeless in a modish way -- palatable for all generations. There are contemporary designs that amalgamate the classic with quirk and have drapes that can be worn both by the bridesmaid and the voguish mother-in-law.

"At Resa, we’re headstrong about finding an exquisite balance. So, you'll find vibrant-hued silk pieces with ultramodern designs but a closer look reveals the traditional artistry still intact in them. Being a festive edit there's definitely the deep Indian red but we’ve got french pink, tangerine, Princeton orange too. Soft geometric designs have also found a big place in our designs lately, deviating from the traditional florals," she explains.

Resa by Ushnakmals' Razzmatazz

The designer feels that there have been drastic changes in sartorial preferences, bringing us closer to our roots. there's more effortlessness, versatility and an easy-to-carry vibe in the current silhouettes preferred by the youth. 6 yards of finesse which can be draped to resonate with your own personal style.

"Saris have always been respected and adored and now, more so, in a new light. Earlier maybe a generational sari might be my proudest wardrobe member. But now, we’re willing to experiment and even invest in a cube-inspired saree or a pantsuit in a classic Banarasi weave," she observes.

Resa by Ushnakmals' Razzmatazz

The Pujas, she feels, will be all about red, and for all the right reasons, since the colour is synonymous with all things festive and merry in our beautiful country. Apart from that, Resa has a line-up that includes a warm colour palette, running deers on the hemlines, surreal cutwork and abstract designs.

Resa by Ushnakmals' Razzmatazz

Having their artisanship process rooted in sustainable values, saris from Resa's racks are handspun from naturally-made and ethically sourced fibres with even the dyes being organic.

Currently, Vindhya is working on her upcoming collection for winter inter which will encompass a similar kaleidoscopic vibe, with contemporary pieces along with some sensational bridal picks.