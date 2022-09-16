This festive pop-up from Kolkata brings brands like Dorji Studio and Vibrant Hues to the city

After four successful editions, Kolkata’s renowned pop-up, Care of Kolkata is all set to debut in Bengaluru. The pop-up makes its way to the city just in time for the forthcoming festive season. Arunima Sarkar and Priyanka Chanda co-founded the pop-up to provide exposure to unique homegrown brands. Arunima tells us more about what to expect.

Silver jewellery from Monochrome



The market promises to be a onestop destination for indigenous brands and diverse works of art. “We launched the pop-up post pandemic and roped in talented artists from across India. We received a fabulous response and the event managed to attract several influencers and fashion designers in Kolkata,” she shares. The festive edit will feature an array of brands offering fashion, accessories, antiques and home decor. “We wanted to give participating artists a chance to showcase their talent outside Kolkata. Pop-ups are the best way to take multiple brands to multiple cities,” she explains.

Apparel by Econic



One can shop from brands like Dorji Studio (a natural dye and conscious clothing brand from Shantiniketan), Vibrant Hues (traditional-yet-contemporary hand embroidered sarees), Hemline (a lifestyle brand offering ethically crafted angrakhas, kimonos, copper and brass jewellery), Naksha (a Bengali art and culture-based brand that boasts accessories made from materials like jute and tulsi beads), Gemini (bohemian and ceramic jewellery), Monochrome (silver accessories), and Econic (upcycled plant-dyed apparel).

Top by Craftooba



“It was due to huge demand that we decided to bring the pop-up to Bengaluru. We try to make sustainable fashion more affordable and approachable because that is where the future lies,” she concludes. The pop-up will also be travelling Delhi and Mumbai later this year.

Entry free. September 17 &18. At Courtyard Community, Shanti Nagar