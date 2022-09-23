Coloroso and Not Just a Label showcase the best of festive weaves at The Dugga Edit

Two prominent Kolkata-based designers are coming together for the very first time under one roof to bring the best of handcrafted workmanship, at very exciting and special puja prices.

A beautiful woven sari from Sreya Samanta's label

Joydeep of Coloroso, famed for their eclectic Benarasi saris and couturier Sreya Samanta are coming together to weave magic through this collaboration, The Dugga Edit, where they will be showcasing their unique line-up of luxurious Benarasi silks and gorgeously coloured reimagined textiles, handwoven by master weavers from Varanasi and Bengal.

Benarasi weave from Coloroso

"We will showcase all kinds of handwoven Benarasi in rich festive tones and pastel shades. There will Khadua weaves and Mushroo weaves besides chanderi n organza benarasis," informs Joydeep.

Sreya Samanta's Not Just a Label is known for reinventing Indian textiles -- especially the Bengal Kantha and handwoven khadi -- to suit the modern palate and celebrate contemporary womanhood. Sreya will be displaying a rich tapestry of jamdani weaves, and intricate kantha work on linen apart from a very ritzy range of blouses and dresses.

Drop by to shop for exquisite saris, colourful blouses and some beautiful pret a porter at Coloroso studio.

24A, Manohar Pukur Road. 24-30 September, 11.30 am to 8 pm