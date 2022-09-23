  Durga Puja special: Here are a few new makeup products to glam up your festive looks

With Durga Pujas just a week away, here is a list of a few make-up essentials to rev up your festive looks:

Ritzy shades

Glam up the eyelids with Anastasia Beverly Hills' Nouveau Palette that reimagines mattes and multidimensional metallics inspired by the deep colours and duo-chrome tints. The palette is exquisite and inclusive and made to help you achieve all of your day-to-night looks. There are 12 extremely pigmented hues which also feature gorgeous metallics and deep mattes. The shades are talc-free, alcohol-free, mineral oil-free and cruelty-free. Price: Rs 5,700. On boddess.com

Kiko Milano's Festive Glow collection

She's got the looks

The new Kiko Milano Festival Glow Collection captures the spirit of the moment, delivering a metallic finish lineup of party-proof looks that are sure to make sure you stand out. Earthy tones mingle with accent shades, all offset by glow-giving desert golds, building a look that will take you right through the day. We loved Back on stage Eyeshadow Palette which renders a playful eye look with an edge by building depth with the different metallic tones.Rs 2150. On kikomilano.com.

Tsara's lip and cheek tint

Chic cheeks

Clean makeup brand Tsara's Glow Collection has everything you need for a natural dewy glow. Infused with ingredients like Avocado oil & Green tea extract the lip and cheek tints have creamy, hydrating, and buildable formula and come in shades that suit all skin tones. From your sunset makeup looks to everyday flushed look, there's a shade to suit all moods.

Price: Rs 990. On tsaracosmetics.com



Blush story

The Kay Beauty Blush gives your face an extremely matty finish, and each shade is curated to flatter the natural skin tone. Its weightless formula feels feathery light on the skin too. Price: Rs 799. On nykaa.com



Belora's eyeliners

Eye spy

Clean beauty label Belora has come up with a vibrant range of colourful Desire Eyeliners which are deeply pigmented, long stay, transfer-proof and made with natural ingredients like chamomile and green tea. Choose from royal purple, ultra blue, sky blue and urban green. The liners are easy to apply, intensely pigmented and smudge-proof, rendering a perfect coverage in one swipe. Price: Rs 374. On beloracosmetics.com

