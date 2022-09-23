Kolkata's Shuffling Suitcases Store promises a variety of  new sustainable collections every month 

After over five years and 33 fashion pop-ups of ritzy, ethical and sustainable brands, Shuffling Suitcases opens its first permanent store, Shuffling Suitcases Store, in Kolkata just ahead of the Pujas. "We wanted to create a permanent address to make sustainability more accessible to the masses. Post our first flagship store in Kolkata, we have plans to open multiple stores in different cities and countries," tells Devyani Kapoor, curator and director of Shuffling Suitcases which showcases over 50 brands under its umbrella.

Shuffling Suitcases Store

It was from Kolkata only that Devyani arranged her first ever popup in 2017 and hence this was her choice of the city when it came to opening the first outlet. Expect to find sustainable clothes for men and women, shoes, bags, clean beauty skincare products and even accessories and upholstery. "It’s a one-stop destination for all things sustainable from around the country. We have tried to bring every category to be able to have something for everyone when they walk in," she elaborates.

Shuffling Suitcases Store

The USP of this store vis-a-vis other such multi-designer outlets springing up across the space is the variety of products that keeps changing every month. "We shall bring the excitement of fast fashion into the sustainability sector and with over 15 new designers every month, we always will have something new to offer that's smarter and sustainable," she adds.

Besides fresh stock from emerging labels, the store will also host designers from other countries to display their work.

"We plan to host smaller interactive events, designer takeovers, book reading sessions and other such events that fall under our expertise and ethics. We plan to create a collaborative space for people to learn, experience and choose better," signs off Devyani.

Price on request. P 591, Purna Das Road. On shufflingsuitcases.com