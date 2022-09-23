Metal mania: Isharya’s latest jewellery collection unboxes the mystical elements of universe

For centuries, we’ve been intrigued by the mysticism of the universe. Our interest is often piquied by the whimsical charm of celestial bodies, horoscopes and the moon cycle, as well as the five powerful elements namely earth, water, air, fire and space. Encapsulating the tantalising theme of the genesis of life, jewellery brand Isharya, helmed by Gauri and Radhika Tandon has come up with a new edit titled Elements. It features luxury jewellery pieces imitating natural forms like a tusk, horn, stars, moon and other celestial bodies moulded into necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and other trinkets.

They exude a moder n interpretation of ancient tales — ones that remind us of relics of the past. Their for m and structure is an ode to the kind of life which dates back to the beginning of civilisation and evolved with time. Telling us about her inspiration, Gauri shares, “We took inspiration from the mighty elements of matter — water, earth, fire, and air. We aim to honour ancient artistry with the new collection by employing timetested techniques like engraving to produce fossil impressions. There is also stone inlaying to incorporate semi-precious stones like jade, amber, lapi, amazonite, moonstone and pink quartz.”

The jewellery pieces are plated in 18-karat gold textured organic imprints. They are versatile to wear with many pieces being detachable which makes the edit all the more customisable. They are easy to carry, durable and are contemporary for the new age woman.

Telling us about the versatility of pieces, Gauri shares, “We value extravagance as much as sentiment, heritage as much as radical trends, and timeless fashion as much as alternative aesthetics. This is why you’ll find myriad options for every season, destination, and mood. However, more than anything, we want to democratise the art of wearing jewellery and give each woman a treasure-trove of unique gems that champion style, creativity and freedom.”

The pieces are best suited for those who have a taste for antiques as well as trendy style. Telling us about the tribe that Isharya is catering to, Gauri shares, “We make it a point to support like-minded go-getters who think beyond tradition and won’t wear something unless it’s novel in design.” The collection is indeed for discerning trendsetters who are looking beyond junk jewellery and are keen on investing in pieces that blend the charm of heritage with modern ethos.

₹3,000 onwards. Available online.

