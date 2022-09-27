Get festive ready with trueBrownsXChitragda Singh’s latest collab, Maati

The festive season kicked off today with the fervour of Navratri. It has given us all the reasons to make heads turn with the chicest outfits for our garba nights, Bathukamma, and a slew of cultural fests that the city is organising. As we step up our fashion game, trueBrowns, helmed by designer and founder Udita Bansal, has come up with their latest edit Maati which celebrates feminine allure.

It features Modern Love Mumbai actress Chitrangda Singh known for her real Indian beauty and charisma. She dazzles in a slew of fusion wear outfits that thrive on minimalism and functional festive wear, one where luxe fabrics, modern cuts, relaxing silhouettes, dainty pastels and festive bright colours cheer up for the gala nights. We talk to Udita Bansal who tells us how to stay comfortable and elegant with the edit.

Tell us about your inspiration behind the festive edit Maati.

Maati presents a selection of 59 pieces tailored for the festive days. We have tried to bring Indian traditions and craftsmanship to the forefront. With each edit, we try to reconnect with our roots and the lost art forms as we present the edit to modern Indian women. So with Maati, we have dabbled with the traditional tie-dye technique of bandhani, known for its handmade style.

How do you bring minimalism to the festive collection?

Our designs have always been minimal even if it is for a festive edit. We do that by incorporating a combination of fusion wear and ethnic silhouettes with modern cuts. In Maati, we have played with a range of colours, starting from delicate pastels to the bright hues of celebration. We have made relaxed ensembles. They are made contemporary in style with classic plunging V-necks, high slits, round necks and one-shoulder styles too. Along with the standard styles, we have further experimented with gathered sleeves, drop shoulder/batwings sleeves and cuff sleeves. We have added lace embellishments for a quirky element to the silk fabric.

There are a lot of fusion wear ensembles in the edit. Could you predict any fusion wear trends?

Co-ord sets have become extremely popular in the last few years, not only as western attire but also with Indian prints and motifs, thus, giving it a fusion vibe. Pre-draped saris and 3-piece sets which include a top/blouse with jackets and bottoms are again a huge rage.

How have people’s tastes changed while picking occasionwear?

We have seen a shift to clothing that is functional, versatile and comfortable. Light, flowy pieces with minimal cuts and silhouettes that thrive on comfort are in! To sum up, convenience and comfort have become the key deciding factors for people in occasionwear.

