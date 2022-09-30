Cover: Sauraseni Maitra flaunts ensembles from Eshaani Jayaswal's festive edit Sweet Magnolias

A melting pot of traditional and contemporary designs, Eshaani Jayaswal’s creations are classic and timeless that can well trun into heirloom pieces. Be it wedding or a smart cocktail evening, each piece from the couturier’s eponymous label spells elegance. For this festive season too, Jayaswal has come up with a fresh and vibrant set of beautiful ensembles in her signature pastels. Replete with intricate work, these subtly gorgeous outfits are sartorially fuss-free and ritzy. “My creative process is a series of choices that are looked at, refined, and modified. Art has always inspired me in creatively different ways,” states Eshaani.

Sauraseni Maitra in Eshaani Jayaswal's festive edit Sweet Magnolias

And her creative process is evident in her festive edit, Sweet Magnolias -- an exquisite ode to the artistry of watercolours. “I have a fascination and fancy for the lines and transparent quality or properties of watercolours.

The dreamy feel, fluidity and ability to give each form and shape a unique character are what intrigues me the most about them. To create the same effect, we’ve used luxe fabrics like silk organzas, tulle, crepes and lightweight georgettes. I have employes silhouettes that fit like gloves -- Bardot bodices, bouffant’s skirts and corsets,” she explains.

Sauraseni Maitra in Eshaani Jayaswal's festive edit Sweet Magnolias

The design patterns that Eshaani has created for this edit, marry the old-world style and charm with the modern-day needs and embrace the house’s Indian roots, soft muted fabrics, lending the ensembles a delicate, femme and blissfully romantic feel. “Flowers speak their own language and details and dictate the mood. The botanical accents give depth and dimension to the flirty silhouettes while still maintaining a sense of tradition. The petals are a part of a colourful paradise, rendered on a canvas,” she adds.

Sauraseni Maitra in Eshaani Jayaswal's festive edit Sweet Magnolias

Eshaani feels that Indians, in general, are pretty bold about colour choices and have an everlasting love for gold. “Our sense of fashion has always been extravagant, ornate and excessive both in colour and decorative choices. Pujas are all about celebration of colours, silhouettes and statement accessories. Personally, I love saris and I would suggest team it with an elegant classic brocade blouse, a corset or a dramatic top,” she advises.

Eshaani’s personal festive wardrobe essentials comprise a beautiful woven sari with a well-fitted brocade blouse. For a fun twist pair, she suggests pairing them up with comfortable sneakers. ”Plan the look for each day. It could reflect your mood, favourite colours, silhouettes you’d love to experiment with and accessories that make a statement,” she avers.

At Eshaani Jayaswal, they aspire to embrace uniqueness and magnify the beauty of today’s intelligent, independent and strong women.

Sauraseni Maitra in Eshaani Jayaswal's festive edit Sweet Magnolias

“The act of making art is more important than the actual artwork. People have become more experimental and sustainable in the real sense. Creating art, in any form, requires the artist to observe. As a couturier, creating a collection is the way that I share how I see the world. I am working on an unnamed collection inspired by one of my favourite musicals, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” signs off the designer.

Price on request. 112, Southern Avenue. On eshaani-jayaswal.com.

Sauraseni Maitra in Eshaani Jayaswal's festive edit Sweet Magnolias

Slay it like Sauraseni

Actress Sauraseni Maitra share with us her plans around the Pujas

Festive fashion choices: Saris are my absolute favourites during all Puja days. I like to experiment with my sari looks on each day by wearing different kinds of blouses, be it deep-neck, sleeveless or ornate ones. Also, I like accessorizing my looks differently, with lots of gajras and chunky earrings. I love silver jewellery and I also love wearing my heirloom collection of saris handed down by my grandmoms and I like recycling saris too. This year, I got myself a beautiful Dhakai jamdaani which I’m dying to wear with statement silver earrings

Sauraseni Maitra in Eshaani Jayaswal's festive edit Sweet Magnolias

How I will spend Pujas: It’s usually a working Puja for me. The initial days of the Pujas are usually spent doing pandal judging and it’s always a fun thing to do because I get to see the best of the Puajs around the city, which is otherwise nearly impossible for me. The rest of the days are spent with family and friends, attending house parties or eating out.

Also, there are many friends and family members whom I don’t get a chance to meet all year round. So, I ensure I meet them during the Pujas -- it’s always fun to catch up with one’s near and dear ones. I used to go pandal hopping even till a few years back, but now, I prefer going for lunch or dinner with friends instead and go to house parties for some relaxed adda and sumptuous food!

For the past two years due to the pandemic, all of us went through such a panic-stricken phase and many of us lost our dear ones. This year, a lot of my friends have planned to come down to Kolkata for pujas and it’ll be great to catch up with them.

Sauraseni Maitra in Eshaani Jayaswal's festive edit Sweet Magnolias

Puja food: I have absolutely no dietary restrictions for the entire week of Puja. I love indulging in street food including phuchka, kaathi roll, pulao, biryani, mutton and other mouth-watering delicacies.

What Pujas mean to you: Ah! Everything about the Pujas is so aesthetic and has a distinct charm of its own that it’s really difficult to pinpoint any particular thing about the festive season. Be it, Saptami’s Kolabou Snaan, or Ashtami’s Anjal, bhog and Shondhipuja, the beautiful sound of dhaak or dhunuchhi naach -- the list is simply endless. I love the way the whole city decks up in lights and sound in its true essence. It fills everyone with hope and financial opportunities -- Durga Puja simply unites everyone.

The Puja tunes you love: Puja starts with listening to Mahisashur Mardini renditioned by Birendra Krishna Bhadra on the radio during Mahalaya. Yes, I still like to listen to it on the radio like any other true blue Bengali does, and I cannot do without listening to the very uplifting beats of dhaak through all the days of the Pujas and I am lucky that we have a PUja pandal right in front of my house. Also, there’re new Pujo songs that release every year and all of them are so upbeat and catchy. But the one song that remains a constant is Rabindrasangit Anandadhara Bohichhe Bhubone and Rupang Dehi Jayang Dehi from Mahisashur Mardini.

CREDITS: Pictures: Siladitya Dutta, assisted by Bipradip Chakraborty / Hair and Makeup: Abhijit Paul, assisted by Sananda Mondal Laha / Styling: Aisha Desmukh / Jewellery: Virrayaa Jewellery and Crisanto Jewels / Location courtesy: ITC Sonar