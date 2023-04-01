Complete your Poila Boisakh look with Teejh's new Batua series

Teejh, as the makers Joker and Witch like to put it, is a celebration of womanhood and its stunning avatars, beautifully expressed through our exquisite pieces of jewellery. This season, Teejh launches "The Batua Series", a range of stylish yet affordable bags that go hand-in-hand with your ethnic outfits.

In this newly-dropped edit, luxe meets elegance in every design. This series is a true testament to beauty and sophistication, showcasing a diverse range of clutches that cater to every style and occasion. The Boho Banjara Bags are adorned with hippie-go-lucky shells and beads, as well as elegant sequin embroidered fabric, featuring a burst of colourful prints, sleek closures, and intricate embroidery that ensures each piece is unique and exquisite.

From festive essentials to everyday clutches, each piece is crafted with utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring it is spacious, sturdy, and enchanting. No matter what your style, these clutches are a great way to add personality and flair to any outfit.

The Batua Series is designed to add a touch of vibrance and charm to your festive wardrobe, making sure you stand out from the crowd on every occasion.

Rs 1799 onwards. teejh.com