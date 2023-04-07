Designer Ridhi Mehra's latest edit Nazm enchants one with spring-summer party-wear

In her decade-long career, Delhi-based designer Ridhi Mehra has crafted swoon-worthy couture and prêt wear collections. From decadent couture edits like Nooreza that marked her 10th-anniversary bridal collection to everyday wear like Wildflower and All My Heart presenting flouncy drapes and Indo-western clothing, each of the edits bears her signature for elegance and new design approach. The NIFT graduate whose collections have been spotted on divas like Alia Bhatt, Mrunal Thakur and Madhuri Dixit brings yet another collection for the Spring Summer season titled Nazm.

Ruffled ensembles

It encapsulates the freshness and vigour of the season in a vibrant colour palette covering neutrals like dusky pink, champagne, and ivory to brighter hues like red and yellow. The pieces are an insignia of high-end luxury with something or the other for everyone who wishes to get dolled up for a party or wedding. From full-length silk anarkalis and chiffon ruching skirts with dupatta for the pre-wedding ceremonies to organza ruffled sari paired with an embroidered blouse for a head-turning look at a soirée to net organza lehenga dupatta for the bridesmaids to dance the night away, the ensembles are as versatile as they get for any occasion. Telling us about the collection Ridhi shares, Nazm boasts structured silhouettes, crafted from rich fabrics such as organza, georgette, chiffon, raw silk and tulle. We have gone the extra mile to enhance the charm of outfits by incorporating hand embroideries with multicoloured threads, jewelled enhancements, and gota appliqué and thread work in both monotone and bright pastels. This collection is a celebration of artisanal perfection brought to life with resham, dori, beads, cutdana, pearls, crystals, sequins, and zari work.”

Printed Shararas

Spilling some Spring-Summer fashion trends in occasion-wear, she tells us that bright and bold hues, such as fuchsia, emerald green, saffron yellow and turquoise blue will rule in 2023. However, she also chimes in that those who want a more subdued look will go for pastel shades. “Neutral tones like lavender, mint green, and powder blue will take the centre stage in summer weddings as they elevate the romantic and feminine appearance.” The fusion of traditional Indian and Western styles will continue to be a significant trend, she adds, “Fusion lehengas, saris, and gowns combining traditional elements with modern styles will opt for more. Light and breathable fabrics like chiffon, georgette, and organza will be preferred for wedding outfits as they keep the wearer cool and comfortable in the soaring heat. Coming to motifs, nature-inspired designs, such as floral prints, foliage patterns, and botanical motifs, will be prevalent in 2023 as they bring a touch of freshness and natural beauty to bridal outfits.” Speaking about what could be the stand-out elements, she tells us, “Delicate embellishments like pearls, crystals, and beads will add a hint of glamour and luxury to bridal attire and will make them perfect for special occasions.”

Embroidered lehengas

Overall, Nazm is a tastefully and meticulously put-together collection that features an exquisite range of festive wear made to adore the femme fatale in every woman. Telling us how it celebrates women’s power, the designer adds, “From my signature styles to re-imagined silhouettes that carry the best of both traditional and modern vibes, Nazm has an ensemble for every woman who wants to celebrate her freewheeling spirit.”



Rs.53,000 upwards. Available online and in-store.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @RanaPriyamvada