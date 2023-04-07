Hyderabadi designer Shriya Som drops Fiore featuring cascading drapes of Spring

Imagine seasonal wear and some of the young designers from the city have their pulse on how to get you in the limelight. Hyderabad-based designer Shriya Som pays an ode to spring with her latest collection Fiore. It conjures a pixie-like girl dressed in dreamy organza, cascading tulle gowns with romantic pastels and hand-embroidered botanical motifs. The edit brings the everlasting beauty of the season with inspiration from natural elements much like her past edits, Celestial Garden and The Wild Iris, inspired by blossoming foliage and florals. Speaking to us about the edit, the graduate from the New School of Designs, Parsons, New York shares, “We have blended nostalgia with excitement, to evoke a transcendent aura with airy ensembles, divine florals and romantic hues. Through Fiore, we want wearers to feel abloom with classic silhouettes, seasonal hues and captivating details.”



Ensembles from Fiore

As rightly said, the edit has ensembles that bloom a fantasy with ambrosia imagined with floral embroidery and dipped in a nectarine colour scheme. Expect ensembles like wideshoulder cascading gowns with pearl details, capes with a slip dress and multi-floral gowns in sheer tulle to pearl fringe blouses with a skirt. Telling us about the inspiration, the designer adds, “Our diaphanous fabrics feature handcrafted renditions of delicate foliage and blossoms through embroidery, beadwork and intricate textural finishes. Like the soft curves of petals and fresh blades of grass, we have used intricate pleating and draping to lend the ensembles a unique form and flow. Our signature artistry is brought to life with bright hues like lemon yellow and coral that reflect the season’s vividness as well as pastels like periwinkle blue and misty pink that capture its serenity.”

Ensembles from Fiore

The ensembles from the edit feature surface work and resham for unmatched beauty. As Shriya has always maintained her penchant for timeless versatility, Fiore corresponds to that melding classic with contemporary designs. “I try to make every edit an enduring reflection of womanhood, beauty and luxury with a signature style,” the designer adds about her design intent. Telling us about spring-summer fashion trends, she says, “Vivid colours, asymmetrical hemlines, sheer fabrics, glamour through amped-up embellishment and fringing, along with romantic draping, a revival of ruffles, classic floral motifs but with more drama will rule the season.”

Rs. 35,000 upwards. Available online and in-store.