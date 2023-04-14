Couturier Bhumika Sharma’s summer edit Dahlia is all about floral prints with dabka and tila work

Couturier Bhumika Sharma, whose eponymous label debuted at the LFWxFDCI ramp this year, has come up with a fresh line of prints for the summer season, featuring a refreshing palette of seasonal colours.

Continuing the theme of the winter-festive collection, her summer line, Dahlia, draws inspiration from classic silhouettes with intricate embroideries employing traditional techniques such as dabka and tila work. The collection also boasts of an array of pearl embellishments, signature organza tassels, and even metallic tassels to lend a modern twist to the outfits. ”We have experimented with geometric motifs and French knot work to create an exciting fusion of traditional and contemporary styles,” says Bhumika.

Bhumika Sharma's summer line Dahlia

The use of floral motifs and mirrors adds an extra dimension of beauty to the entire range which features a host of colours, from warm ivories to vibrant reds and refreshing lime/mint greens.

How differently have you employed prints in this collection?

Prints, especially in the summer, are something that I swear by. A ravishing new floral print has been used as a base for a lot of ensembles. The inspiration for this floral print is the onset of the blossoming spring which is bright, vibrant, and full of life, just like all our other pieces.

There's a lot of dabka and tila work besides florals…

We have employed dabka and tilla work, contrary to the zari of zardozi which most designers use. This is a silver-toned intricate threadwork that is used on most garments. It makes the ensemble richer yet elegantly subtle in looks.

Bhumika Sharma's summer line Dahlia

What will be trending big this summer season?

This summer is all about ease and comfort, a breezy summer silhouette in vibrant colour pops and different summery prints besides the classic whites.

Nailing festive looks can get tricky in the summer and I suggest going for a subtle print with some intricate work. A flowy, breezy, and well-silhouetted organza ensemble which is accessorized with the appropriate amount of jewelry can be a great occasion wear option.

How not to go wrong with the print-on-print look?

While choosing a print on print, be mindful of choosing one bold and one delicate print, to complement the look and avoid clashing the prints. A monochromatic look in a print-on-print can enhance your personal style. Always wear minimal accessories and let the prints speak.

What are the sustainable practices you follow as a brand?

We use traditional organza, a biodegradable natural fibre, whose production also doesn’t involve any harmful substance, therefore releasing zero toxins. Even the dyes and the inks we use are all natural and environment-friendly.

Price on request. On bhumikasharma.in.