Designer Abhinav Mishra's spring couture Dilbar has silhouettes inspired by Marrakech

Magical hues of vibrant spring tones are defining most of the prominent labels' colour outlines and Abhinav Mishra's first part of the Spring edit, Dilbar is no different. But his magic lies in using them in a dreamy and magical way.

Inspired by the vivid hues of Marrakech, Dilbar is an immersive trail of handcrafted mirrors and threadwork in weightless summery options that can take care of all your pre-wedding wardrobe concerns. The collection features sweeping paneled lehengas, intricate blouses, floor gazing shararas and tulle dupattas for women and stunning kurtas with signature mirror-work on clean cuts and styles, for men.

Mishra gives a lowdown on the gorgeous collection.

Abhinav Mishra's Dilbar edit

Why did you choose Marrakech as your inspiration?

Marrakech is an astounding city and serves as the perfect spot for design inspiration with its stark stucco walls, intricate mosaics, and signature chevron patterns. The city's maze-like alleys and souks that showcase traditional textiles and jewels helped in ideating this collection.

You have focused on pre-wedding trousseau this time...

Pre-wedding trousseau has now become a very important part of the new age brides' wardrobes. Showcasing one’s style throughout the celebrations is essential for which considering the cuts, ensembles in different hues, embroideries and traditional work is something that the bride should focus on.

Abhinav Mishra's Dilbar edit

How can the bride's pre-wedding outfits stand out from those of the bridesmaids?

The bride’s pre-wedding outfits should always stand out and define ‘Her’ more than anything else. The outfits should be able to embrace and showcase the bride’s style, fashion and personality. With couture being opted for by most attendees as well these days, the bride should just capture her persona and identity and follow her heart when it comes to her wedding looks.

What's trending in wedding fashion this summer?

This wedding season you can see a lot of colour play with vibrant hues and aquamarines that capture the essence of the summer. Apart from that, summer-friendly fabrics with traditional embroideries and handwork can be seen paving their way into a bride's wardrobe along with voluminous skirts with bodices that accentuate the wearer.

Fashion faux pas a would-be bride should avoid?

If your outfit is too heavy, the jewellery should be lighter and vice versa. The look should showcase the bride's persona and be unique to her personal style.

Abhinav Mishra's Dilbar edit

What will the second part of your spring couture be like?

There is a dreamy and vintage feel to the next collection, with a distinctive old-world soul. Across a beautiful palette of ivory and gold, there are some beautiful and classic silhouettes for men and women.

What is keeping you busy nowadays?

Aside from our Spring Couture collection, we are working on our flagship store launch in Chattarpur, Delhi.

We also have a very exciting resort-wear collection in the works, we showcased a capsule collection with the lovely Ananya Panday around the end of 2022. This collection is now coming together as an overall brand extension into the resort and western-wear silhouettes, once again retaining the familiar and signature Abhinav Mishra aesthetic. It will be out in midsummer this year.

Price on request. On abhinavmishraofficial.com