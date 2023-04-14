Escape to Havana's summertime landscape with the label Cover Story’s spring-summer 23 collection

Womenswear label Cover Story, known to be the go-to style brand for casual and premium wear launches its Spring-Summer 23 edit Summerina. Get ready to sashay through the alluring summerscapes of Havana in chic and trendy ensembles. Expect them to be fun and flirty summer essentials that conjure a tropical dream. From floral playsuits, volume sleeves fits, slim-fit and flare dresses, mesh dresses, organza ruffle one piece, satin pants, and much more, the ensembles encapsulate the vivacity of summers.

Ruffled dress from Summerina

Sequin party dress

Given summers evoke a desire for a cool and eye-pleasing colour palette, expect the pieces to be in soothing colours of ivory, lavender, and orange as well as bright multi-coloured shades mixed with floral prints.The wide-ranging colour palette makes the ensembles suitable for a holiday wardrobe, casual and party wear.

Ivory jumpsuit

A burst of hue

Speaking about the edit, Manjula Tiwari, who helms Cover Story shares, "Our designs are created in London, inspired by global fashion trends and tailored to flatter Indian sizes and silhouettes, offering the best of both worlds. Our aim is to stay in tune with the latest trends of the season. With our Summerina collection, it's time to follow our fashionable trendsetter as she struts through Havana's captivating summer landscape. Whether you're heading for a vacation or simply want to look stylish while feeling at ease, our collection has everything you need - from bright orange dresses to floral playsuits that can be styled up or down depending on your mood."

