Global label Eli Bitton's Majestic Vesper edit has great numbers to rock your cocktail wardrobe

Based out of Israel’s historic city Nahariya, 30-year-old fashion label Eli Bitton offers some very elegant global silhouettes to sort your evening wear woes and that too in all shapes and sizes. After a remarkable response to their first store in Delhi, the famed high-end label is all set to capture the swish crowd here with further expansion plans. And their recently-launched summer party and occasion wear collection is all about class and an all-out play of bright summer tones.

The new Majestic Vesper collection by Eli Bitton is characterized by strong and bold colours comprising dominant summer pastels including fuschia pink, pistachio green and mustard yellow. “The seasons along with the weather in Israel and India almost overlap each other with only a difference of about two weeks and in Israel too, like here, there is a conservative fashion audience who wears modest styles and there is a young modern crowd who prefers contemporary and bold fashion,” explains Yehuda Bitton, designer and COO of the label.

When it comes to summer evening wear trends, Bitton feels that for the second year in a row, stylish and elegant jumpsuits continue to be in vogue and keeping the same in mind, his label too has come up with a wide selection of gorgeous overalls in an attractive evening colour palette.

Besides the eye-catching jumpsuits, the sassy edit also flaunts light summer tutu dresses, asymmetrical dresses with mini and maxi silhouettes besides many iconic cuts.

Yehuda feels that while dressing up for the parties comfort confidence and beauty of the wearer are three essentials to ace the game. “The key to rock the show is to keep in mind the comfort factor. You want to enjoy the evening or an event hence, for example, you suggest a tassel dress to a mother of two small children. One should never lose sight of the fact that one needs to be a practical dresser that also channels style. A woman should always wear outfits that suit her personality and demeanour and not follow trends blindly,” he advises.