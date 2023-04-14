Varun Bahl's summer edit The Secret Garden is an amalgamation of nature's best elements

Celebrated couturier Varun Bahl's spring-summer collection The Secret Garden takes a leaf out of the sparkling rays of sunshine on a glittering pond and constitutes a burst of colours inspired by the red roses, hot pink hibiscus and delicate pastels of blooming daisies. The range features traditional bridal lehengas, fun breezy styles, and playful silhouettes that complement the season, all the while retaining the signature style of his label. So, you will find bold bodices, flowing capes and light jacket coveralls, voluminous skirts, sheer dupattas, and razor-sharp cuts for silhouettes that are superbly flattering, and everything, from intricate florets to vivid blossoms, is handcrafted.

The ensembles are adorned with delightful summer blossom-inspired corsages, and elements like seashells, and feathers to underscore nature's influence on designs. Bahl this time has skilfully converted prints into embroidery using appliques and delicate resham threadwork.

Bahl shares the details of the collection with us.

Varun Bahl's summer edit The Secret Garden

What inspired this beautiful collection?

The collection has been inspired by the essence of a thriving garden under the soft summer sun, with floral elements through our signature styles and innovative silhouettes.

In the past 20 years of your presence in this industry, how have you seen bridal and ethnic fashion changing?

Bridal fashion has evolved over the years to serve a more youthful approach, showcasing age-old design creativity with elements for a new-age bride. Combining minimalist and modern styles with our traditional bridal silhouettes is on the rise.



Are millennial brides unique in their choices?

I believe that while the millennial bride wants to keep in touch with her roots and follow the traditions of bridal fashion, she also wants to put forth a more personal and fresh feel and tends to pick looks that speak to a more unconventional and risk-taking audience.



What trends will rule the summer wedding scenes?

The season calls for breezy and bold silhouettes with florals and shades of pastels that remind one of sunny summer days. Bold bodices, and voluminous and innovative cuts are superbly flattering for summer weddings.

What are the summer bridal wardrobe essentials?

Soft pastels highlighted with florals as a refreshing reminder of the season should be a must-have in a bride's summer wardrobe. Also, experimenting with different cuts and striking elements would make one stand out.



How has your label evolved in these two decades?

Over time the label has seen many changes that feature collections and designs which complement the fast-moving trends while staying true to our signature aesthetic. Growing with the ideologies that I stand for in my creative thinking, my designs have further evolved into a more innovative space.

One such evolution can be seen with our signature upcycled multi-patchwork embroidery, which has been a staple base for experimentation through our past collections and interpreted into various different concepts.

Finding inspiration in nature as seen through my collections over the years, especially Secret Garden, is something that has always resonated with me the most.



Your upcoming collections?

I further plan on building on these elements of playful drama as seen in Secret Garden to showcase our signature styles and innovative silhouettes with each upcoming ensemble.