Designer Varun Bahl and Indya’s new spring-summer capsule line brings on the festive cheer

As the season of spring-summer is upon us, it’s the perfect opportunity to dish out looks that capture the vibrancy of the season. Celebrating the season’s arrival with much fanfare, fashion designer Varun Bahl and clothing brand Indya have launched a new capsule line that captures the enchanting essence of the season. Taking inspiration from the freshness of blooming flowers and breeziness, the ensembles in the edit are an exquisite fusion of classic and contemporary wear. While Indya has always been committed to creating Indian wear, this time they bring breezy and ultra-glamorous ensembles that embody East meets West approach.

Ensembles from edit

On the other hand, Varun, being one of the top designers in the country, has brought a fresh take on Indian wear with a nature-inspired mood board. Explaining his inspiration, the design connoisseur shares, “Nature has always been integral to my design philosophy, and this collection is no exception as it is inspired by a whimsical summer garden. So you’ll see these regal floral and paisley prints in invigorating colours. I think the collection beautifully apprehends the mood of the season.”

Pre-draped ruffled saris

The ensembles from this edit are perfect to flaunt at destination weddings, sangeet, mehendi, cocktail parties and a slew of occasions. Expect sheer capes, lehenga sets in gorgeous metallic, floral and paisley prints, pre-draped saris in voluminous ruffles, floor-grazing anarkalis with asymmetrical hems, tiered shararas, and more that bring the eternal joy of festive celebrations. Both brands have kept an eye-pleasing colour palette embellished with intricate embroidery.

Sharara set

Describing the collection’s hues, Shivani Poddar, founder of Indya, adds, “One can see soothing hues like vintage pink, mustard yellow, sorbet lime green, seafoam and neutral shades like ivory as well as bold colours like hot pink in creations. We’ve used delicate embroideries like zari, thread, sequins, and drop pearl trims to finish each piece.” The collection aims to present the concept of affordable luxury, an idea overdue to reach the masses. Shivani further explains,“With our collaborations, we want to make high-end designers accessible to the masses. Everybody should be able to own a piece from a designer they love, and we hope to make that possible at reasonable prices.”

Rs. 1,200 onwards. Available online and at Indya stores.

