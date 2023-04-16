Prints By Radhika's latest resort wear edit blazes a trail into wilderness with botanical prints

It's the feel-good season of the year that evokes a sense of escapism with wanderlust. As we are set to fulfill our calling for ‘Cabana dreams’ on vacation, young designers like Radhika Rawat give us the ultimate design inspiration with her new resort wear collection A Golden Dream. The edit sets the bar high for leisure and luxury fashion with breezy ensembles that manifest a stolen kiss from the whimsical wilderness.

Telling us about the flirtatious theme of the edit, the Jaipur-born designer shares, “We have always tried to experiment with our collections. This time, we wanted to work on a collection which is shimmery and glamourous while we stick to our signature floral prints. We wanted the creations to elevate a sense of luxury lifestyle.” The designer, known for rolling out show-stopping collections worn by celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Tara Sutaria, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shamita Shetty, brings on the oomph factor with oodles of glitz and glamour in this edit rendered by edgy cuts, botanical prints and swathes of gold colour. She dishes out some statement pieces like a pleated slit sari dress in lurex chiffon, a blazer short set paired with sequin gold bralette in tissue silk, a V-neck pleated dress in chiffon, one shoulder frilled asymmetric dresses and more that get one outdoorsy.

The designer doesn’t shy away from adding a touch of raciness to ensembles where we see an ultra-suave re-imagination of sari with slit, maxi dress with side-cuts and Bandeau top with slit skirt for a smoldering look. With that, while the wearer feels like hitting the road for a holiday, the designer too dabbles into a new design language, one that is bold and unapologetic! Telling us about the design process, the director of Prints By Radhika shares, “This is the first time we have come up with a luxe resort line. We haven’t incorporated any of these silhouettes in our collections before. The entire collection is made of lurex-based fabrics and zari tissue fabrics suitable for summer destinations. We have incorporated a metallic colour scheme along with our signature floral prints. The silhouettes range from whimsical evening dresses and printed co-ords to wafty kaftans and form-flattering gowns with bold cutouts.”

Radhika’s label since its inception in 2017 shares a deep love for art and creativity. It has been producing art inspired creations, meticulously hand-painted by the NIFT graduate who also honed her skills in fine arts at the renowned Slade School of Art, UCL London, before making a career in fashion design. Season after season, Radhika’s design métier has catered to the urban woman who wishes to have a different wardrobe for elegant soirees, cocktail parties, destination weddings, holidays and more.

Since this edit is primarily resort wear, we asked her if it’s becoming a niche domain in design. “Yes, it definitely is. Destination weddings, summer parties and gatherings, and summer getaways have boomed in the past few years and have become a huge part of today’s culture. Shooting interesting pictures for social media, celebrity and blogger influence are also key factors for the growing demand of resort wear in India,” she shares adding, “Sarong dresses, printed maxis, standout colour schemes, chunky jewellery and vibrant luxury handba gs will surely trend in 2023.”



