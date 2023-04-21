Carrera and GKB Opticals unveil their latest collab edit Prowl with Bollywood star Tiger Shroff

Rooted in sports and street style attitude, Italian brand Carrera recently collaborated with GKB Opticals with popular Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as the face of their active lifestyle brand, Prowl. Aimed at aspiring millennials, the exclusive Carrera Prowl collection offers two distinctive styles – C Logo Easy Series & Bi-injected styles. To launch the stellar collection in Kolkata, GKB Opticals hosted one of the most happening parties in town, where we spoke with Priyanka Gupta, director of brands, GKB Opticals, to know more.

Tell us about the latest collections?

In line with our recently launched Carrera Prowl collection, Carrera has introduced two different styles – C Logo Series and Bi-injected styles. The C Logo Easy series is dedicated to a younger and more sportive generation and these models take inspiration from the sportswear industry bearing contrasting colours and lightweight materials that make them unique, thanks to the iconic C on the temples.

Bi-injected styles apply technical features that offer comfort and durability paired with the perfect fitting. Also, flexible hinges ensure additional grip for any outdoor sports activity.

Besides, we have launched our new Ultrapolar lens feature, the next generation in polarisation providing enhanced colour perception, anti-reflection coating to reduce glare and 100 per cent UV protection.

What are the emerging trends for shades this summer?

Lately, it has been noticed that people are experimenting with shapes. From ovals, rounds to squares, and rectangulars, patrons are investing in shades of various shapes and tones. Initially, there was an inclination towards a particular colour palette when it came to sunglasses, however, in recent times, people are confidently sporting looks in various shapes, sizes, and tones.

Tiger Shroff in Carrera Prowl shades

What makes Carrera different than other brands?

As a brand, Carrera has always encouraged and empowered consumers who love to live by their own rules and face life upfront and hence it promotes styles that are custom-driven by the patrons. The brand also ensures that the products render supreme comfort and promise longevity to the wearers.

What are the upcoming collections?

The upcoming SS23 collection comprises new styles with entry-price positioning and highlighting the technical features in it. There’s reduced “boldness” for more easy-to-sell styles and refined vintage details with a balanced mix of thickness in each of the Carrera families – Active, Flag and Signature.

A few tips to take care of shades?

Use lens-cleaning solutions and extremely soft pieces of clothing to clean the glasses, or else they run the risk of getting scratches. Cases or shade covers are a must as they too protect the pieces from getting damaged. Strictly avoid using any paper or fibre-enriched substance to clean or wipe the glasses as the fibre present in them tend to scratch the surface.

The collection is currently available at selected stores of GKB Opticals alongside some other eyewear retail chains.