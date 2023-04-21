Designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna add a lustrous spark to our wardrobe with fusion wear edit Love & Dusk

Talk of glitz and glamour and ace designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna never shy away from bringing on the bling game! Known to derive their creative muse from distinctive architectural shapes that translate into clothing with their signatory metallic tones and cutting-edge contemporary elements, this time they add a more luminous essence to their oeuvre with SS’23 collection Love & Dusk. It features sari gowns, lehengas, kurta sets, sherwanis, jackets, and more such occasion-wear pieces. The collection is inspired by a shimmering island bathed in tints of dusk.

At the same time, it is an alluring embodiment of a person’s inner world. The duo has kept their hallmark of surface embellishments intact with crystalline work, matte sequin embroidery and sparkling beads ornamentation that add opulence. Together, the lustre of detailed embroideries glorifies the magnificence of the hours between twilight and dawn, thus doing justice to the mystical theme. We speak to the A-list designers on picturing such an idyllic concept, their love for architectural elements and vouching for timelessness.

Tell us about the design process.

Love & Dusk is a corpus of signature designs with a hint of exquisite embellishments. This collection draws from the magic of the golden hour, where a celestial dreamscape unfolds in soft shades of leaf green, mystic pink, periwinkle, and emerges in the sirenic tints of mineral blue. Inspired by western design and techniques, the collection showcases pastel accents with structured patterns accentuated by cut bead crystals swaying down the skin to embrace the secrecy behind every silhouette. The men’s occasion wear has a bolder and experimental twist with mesh and mother of pearl encrusted over specially quilted fabrics.

How does the collection blend architectural and geometric concepts into clothing?

Over the years, we have blended together architectural lines, geometrics, layering and cut work. In this collection too, you can see a reflection of that with geometric patterns and flowy pin tuck layers swirling around the bodice. The garments convey the whimsical play of silhouettes with a sublime design like a sunset island, making it a perfect amalgamation of luxury and refinement.

Do you feel Indian wear is versatile enough to be re-invented or evolve with time?

Yes. In the past years, we have witnessed the evolution of traditional Indian garments like saris and lehengas, which have undergone changes in terms of fabric, design, and styling to cater to modern sensibilities. The elements of Indian wear are blended with western styles, which have opened up new avenues for experimentation. For women, contemporary drapes give traditional garments a modern twist, making them more flexible and fashion-forward. In recent years, there has also been a shift in men’s Indian attire. Asymmetrical kurtas have surpassed traditional bandhgalas in popularity, enabling men to experiment with various styles and looks. As a fashion house with an eye for creativity and innovation, we are continuously pushing the boundaries of traditional Indian wear to create unique and contemporary designs.

Speaking of Indian wear, tell us about the top trends to swear by in 2023.

Capes, layering, and fringes are going to be the key trends in Indian wear for both men and women. The effortless and chic style of capes is a perfect layering piece for any outfit as they can be paired with a sari, a lehenga, or even a kurta to create a statement look that exudes elegance and sophistication. For a power statement look, fringes and corded jackets will continue to reign supremely in 2023.

How has the idea of new-age wedding ensembles changed in the last few years?

We’ve noticed a significant shift in the idea of wedding ensembles over the last few years. Today’s bride and groom are opting for intimate and destination weddings, and their fashion choices have evolved accordingly. We’ve curated edits that reflect such modern wedding trends. For instance, our cocktail ensembles are the perfect blend of glamour and comfort. These dresses, made of lightweight fabrics, are perfect for brides who want to dance the night away without compromising on style. On the other front, for men, sheer shirts and kurtas are another popular trend we have catered to. Also, the colour palette of wedding ensembles has shifted from traditional dark hues to soft pastels and bold jewel tones. In terms of wedding wear, we are seeing an emphasis on glamourous and elegant silhouettes. Expect to see pastel hues, layering with fringe accents, and unique textures that add depth and interest to any ensemble.

