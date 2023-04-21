New Launch: Label Saundh's summer edit, There She Goes, has a splash of retro colours

With the summer days all set to turn more grueling, keep your spirits fresh with some sugary and cool shades of the season used mindfully in Saundh’s SS-23 collection There She Goes. We checked them out at their Elhin Road showroom and the range indeed includes the sweetest memories of summer in succulent popsicles, tangy mangoes and fuzzy cotton candy hues. With a print canvas that’s truly wild and free, the edit is an ode to an amalgamation of art and nature, unleashing a play on patterns and colours surrounding us.

You can choose from a flirtatious maxi dress to a no-nonsense co-ord set besides creations in rich ivory crepe, dreamy olive tones, majestic botanicals and a melange of wild prints. We talk with Sakshi Sinha, the chief designer of the brand to get a drift of summer fashion.

Saundh's There She Goes collection

Tell us about There She Goes.

There She Goes is inspired by the colours that surround us and brings together all your favourite memories of summer travel through classic art forms of line art, pointillism, art nouveau, stamp set, etc. The quintessential Saundh prints bring forward the moments closest to our hearts and the silhouettes remain easy and classic including lehengas, co-ord sets, kurtas and saris.

What’s trending in the ethnic wear scene?

We are seeing modern details from Western silhouettes such as one-shouldered blouses and asymmetrical hemlines adapting into ethnic wear this season. Dupattas are being swapped out for capes and jackets to pair with the classic lehenga and choli, and a bold, larger-than-life print is the new favourite of the bunch.

Hyper-feminine, sheer styles will reign supreme this summer along with uber-relaxed fits and comfortable silhouettes. Pops of vibrant fluorescent shades and bold florals will rule too.

So, opt for breathable fabrics, airy silhouettes, and unique prints. Bell sleeves, elegant tie-ups and scalloped details are a great way to add drama to your summer style. For simplicity, versatile kurtas are a must to style up or down according to the occasion.

Saundh's There She Goes collection

How has ethnic wear, especially saris, evolved over the years?

Rarely will you now see young Indian drape saris the traditional way. Even when it is, a blazer, jacket or a modern accessory will pair along. Digitally printed saris and kurta sets are another favourite of the time as luxe prints add a contemporary touch to mundane wardrobes.

The summer bridal wardrobe essentials?

Light fabrics, pastel hues, and a fusion of contemporary styles with traditional embellishments continue to hero the summer wardrobe of a 2023 bride. Colourful print stories are a great way to bring unspoken maximalism for brides that want to carry their personal style over to their trousseau.

Saundh's There She Goes collection

Your upcoming collections?

For the upcoming Fall/Winter season, Saundh’s design team has started working tirelessly to create a collection that showcases our unique prints and embroidery techniques, while also incorporating modern elements to keep our designs fresh and relevant.

A perfect fashionista from Bollywood

We’re very fond of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s flamboyant sense of style. From micro-prints to bold and bright hues, ruffles, and pleats, she carries every style effortlessly, with poise.

Price on request. On 10/4D, Elgin Road.