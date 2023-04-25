Go from formal meetings to evening parties with designer Nivedita Saboo’s Spring-summer 23 pret wear

When it comes to formal attire, we often think of clean lines, neutral colours, precise cuts, and flattering fits. And Pune's fashion designer, Nivedita Saboo, has brought these same design sensibilities to her latest prêt line, The Riveted Mind. Inspired by the chic industrial hubs of the world, such as Basilica Hudson in New York and Hotel de Goudfazant in Amsterdam, the collection features rivet detailing and chain mail work.

The collection includes a range of elegant ensembles, including sheath dresses, flouncy numbers, mini skirts, shirts, blazers, and catsuits, available in a variety of colours ranging from earthy tones to bold hues like black and navy. The collection is designed to suit a diverse range of body shapes and is dedicated to all men and women who love to travel for both work and leisure.

Catsuit from the edit

Blazer on dress

Transitional pieces

Neutral tones

The collection is an embodiment of the brand's core design values, drawing inspiration from architecture and silhouette sculpting. The collection features intricate details, such as a blazer dress with a notched lapel collar, a catsuit with a pleated bustier-pant set, relaxed shirts paired with overlapping skirts, LBDs with bat-wing sleeves, and an overlapping A-line silhouette. These designs allow you to transition seamlessly from a formal meeting to an evening soirée.