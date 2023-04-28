Pondy State Of Mind: Reby Kumar brings the holiday home with Guapa's latest edit 'P.O.N.D.I.'

Resort wear label Guapa is set to bring to Chennai a fresh take on your holiday outfits. With some “easy breezy silhouettes and sustainable breathable fabrics, that will “transport you to your favourite beach town,” its summer resort edit P.O.N.D.I is a “love letter to Puducherry.” Designed by couturier Reby Kumar, this collection is reflective of various elements from the union territory.



Also Read: Akshay Kumar's label Force IX launches flagship store

P.O.N.D.I has welcomed designs that are “reminiscing the coastal lagoons with blue waters of the Bay of Bengal, the French cottages surrounded by bougainvillaea shrubs and the colourful streets of the French quarters”. Motifs like “vibrant floral prints combined with French checks inspired by the cacti of Pondy” have been carried gracefully in this series. Expressing that the edit has been carefully curated in accordance with each geographical location, Reby highlights, “We added designs that would definitely work in Chennai and also experimented with a few new styles since people are willing to try new styles and appreciate colour a lot more now.” This collection has incorporated under its range of silhouettes, easy breezy maxis, a lot of ruffles, cute short dresses, functional co-ord sets, and statement boho gowns, among others, we are told.

The label loves “playing with colours.” Hence, a kaleidoscopic colour palette has been adopted by the silhouettes under this collection. “Our colour palette was inspired by the colourful and vibrant streets of Puducherry,” she says. “Neutrals and brights were put together to create magic that is P.O.N.D.I,” she adds.

Keeping in mind the ecosystem, the swimwear pieces under this collection have been “made from regenerated yarn derived from ocean and landfill waste that will otherwise pollute the Earth,” Reby explains. “We have used a revolutionary textured version of this fabric this summer that offers great fits and should be on your radar,” she adds. Resortwear silhouettes under this collection have been largely made with cupro blends that have “added shine and softness” to their fabrics “along with breathability, quick drying and thermal regulating properties,” making it suitable for tropical regions.



Also Read: Akshay Kumar's label Force IX launches flagship store

Guapa is currently working on their 2024 edit that will also be showcased at the India Fashion Week.

INR 5,500 onwards.

At Evoluzione, Nungambakkam.

Also available online.