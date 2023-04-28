Sawansukha launches the all-new Sussanne Khan-curated collection inspired by ancient runes

Sawansukha is a renowned jewellery brand that originated in Rajasthan. Recently, they unveiled a new collection of bijouterie designed in collaboration with style icon Sussanne Khan and Pure Facets. This exquisite collection, named Bind Runes, is inspired by the ancient symbols of runes that were prominent in Germanic and Nordic tribes during the Middle Ages. While the meanings of the runes may have varied depending on the time period and culture, they generally represented concepts related to everyday life, nature, spiritual beliefs, and mythology.



The new jewellery collection encompasses the thematic allure of these symbols and features a range of designs, from delicate and intricate to bold and statement-making pieces. Each piece is imbued with specific runes that symbolize protection, strength, love, and more. Meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, the jewellery is made with high-quality materials, including gold, diamonds, and precious stones.

Siddharth and Sussanne



During the launch of the collection at Sawansukha's flagship store in Kolkata, Siddharth R Sawansukha, MD, Sawansukha Jewellers, shared, “In this special collection we have used a lot of colours and this jewellery we have presented for the new generation not just by age but also by heart as well, lots of intricate shapes and designs have been used and for the first time we have created jewellery which can be taken as an art piece which is a unique concept, every single piece in this collection is unique and not seen anywhere else”.

Jewellery from the edit

Sussanne Khan added about the inspiration for this edit, “Every individual likes to carry their unique aura inside-out! As one spends time with their conscience in knowing their personality better, they ought to present their unique qualities through the pieces of jewellery that they wear. Through the new collection Bind Runes, I wanted to portray not just a jewellery piece but rather art which is inspired by something that resonates with the new generation, simple yet a statement which is bold and stands out as a collection or something to carry with you, especially for the young girls of our generation”



Speaking about the new range Pavitra Gandhi, from Pure Facets, said, "The idea behind Bind Runes was that, we have combined two arts - design and jewellery and to create something unique from us being the third generation diamantaires we wanted to put forward the best designs and our expertise through this collection.”